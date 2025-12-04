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Translate videos from
English to Polish

You can turn any English video into natural Polish in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Polish voiceovers, or fully localize your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a simple and efficient way to reach Polish-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.

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136,462,139Videos generated
111,063,446Avatars generated
18,780,799Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from English to Polish with ease

HeyGen makes the translation process easy to manage. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Polish voiceover while keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localize your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content stays accurate, polished, and natural for Polish-speaking viewers.

If you need additional language support, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to expand your multilingual content library.

An easy way to translate English videos into Polish

Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Polish subtitles or narration with accuracy. HeyGen manages the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Polish, generates subtitles or narration, and matches everything to your video’s timing. This helps the final version feel smooth and easy to watch across different platforms.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Polish voices and subtitles

HeyGen gives you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build a Polish narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can follow your translated content easily whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Who benefits from English to Polish translation

Content creators can publish Polish versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Polish-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localize onboarding content, training materials, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without managing manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Polish-speaking teams efficiently.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

Upload your video

Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio results in a more accurate Polish translation.


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Step 1

Upload your source video

Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to serve as the basis for translation and dubbing. This is crucial for getting the best AI translate results.

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Step 2

Select Polish

Choose English as your source language and Polish as your target language. Decide if you want subtitles, a transcript, or full dubbing.


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Step 3

Generate translation

HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or a Polish narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalizing.

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Step 4

Edit and export

Adjust timing, refine subtitles, switch Polish voices, or update your script. Export your Polish video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.


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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localized instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions about English video to Polish

How do I translate an English video into Polish online?

You simply upload your English video, choose Polish as the target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles or a narration track. The system handles transcription, translation, timing, and previews so you can finalize an accurate, ready-to-publish version quickly.

Can I add Polish subtitles directly to my English video?

Yes. You can generate Polish subtitles, review them, adjust line breaks or pacing, and export in SRT or VTT. This workflow keeps your timing aligned and helps maintain clarity for viewers who prefer text-based translation rather than voiceover.

How accurate is HeyGen’s English-to-Polish translation?

Accuracy is strong when the original audio is clear and paced naturally. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Polish subtitles or voiceovers feel fluent and consistent. You can edit everything before exporting your final version.

Can I translate a YouTube video into Polish?

Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or a Polish voiceover. Timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing downloads, plug-ins, or additional editing steps.

Can I preview the translated Polish version before I export it?

Absolutely. You can review subtitles, adjust phrasing, modify timing, or switch Polish voices before exporting. This ensures your final version matches your original tone and provides a natural viewing experience for Polish-speaking audiences.

Do I need software to translate English videos into Polish?

No software is required. Everything runs in your browser, allowing you to upload videos, generate subtitles or narration, edit timing, and export polished Polish content without installations. This keeps the workflow lightweight and easy to use.

How can I start translating English videos if I’m new to HeyGen?

You can begin right away by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Polish as the target language. The streamlined workflow guides you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.

Are there creative tools I can use alongside Polish translation?

Yes. You can enhance localized videos with seasonal or thematic visuals, making translated content feel more engaging. For example, the Santa Video Maker offers fun, festive customization options

Translate videos into 175+ languages

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