How enterprises succeed with HeyGen
Video Translation · L&D
Learn how Stratasys uses HeyGen to localise technical training at scale, increase video viewership by 120%, and save over $1M in translation costs.
Avatar Video · Localization
See how Emmy Award-winning studio Fameplay uses HeyGen to produce AI-powered multilingual videos, localise content across markets, and expand from Czech audiences to the world.
Avatar Video · Marketing
Discover how Bryan Fikes uses HeyGen to help small businesses create more videos, save over 700 hours, boost conversions and grow his marketing agency.
Avatar Video · Broadcast
Discover how Telemundo partnered with HeyGen to create AI-powered World Cup broadcast segments that placed commentators in seemingly impossible cinematic locations while still meeting the speed and quality demands of live television.
Avatar Video · Video Translation · Broadcast
Zarin TV uses HeyGen AI avatars to protect journalists, preserve anonymity, and safely share stories from Afghanistan with audiences across the world.
Avatar Video · Video Translation · L&D
Indegene scaled compliant medical video production using HeyGen's AI video platform, speeding up delivery, reducing costs, and enabling multilingual content worldwide.
Video Translation · Localization
Discover how the World Economic Forum utilised HeyGen's AI to deliver multilingual speeches, overcoming language barriers and reaching a global audience.
Avatar Video · L&D
Learn how Advantive uses HeyGen to cut training creation time by 50%, deliver engaging self-paced learning, and scale development across more than 600 employees.
Avatar Video · Localization
Discover how School of AI uses HeyGen to create and translate AI courses 10 times faster, reaching learners in more than 70 countries while cutting video production time by 80–90%.
Join the brands creating 10x more video content while reducing production time and cost with HeyGen.
HeyGen’s AI case studies show how companies reduce production time, scale content globally and boost creativity. Teams complete videos in hours, agencies deliver content in multiple languages and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, reducing costs while enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.
HeyGen’s AI case studies show how personalised, scalable video delivers stronger engagement and ROI. Brands doubled conversion and retention with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns and expanded their global reach with multilingual content, demonstrating that HeyGen enables marketers to scale personalisation, reduce costs and maximise impact.
HeyGen’s AI education case studies show how institutions and companies improve learning outcomes. Avatars enable role-play for practising skills, enterprises modernise compliance training, healthcare teams speed up medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons, making training more engaging, scalable and effective across schools, businesses and professional development.
HeyGen’s AI healthcare case studies show how providers improve communication, reduce costs and expand access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explainer videos, teams reduce training production time by 50%, and providers scale multilingual certification content to deliver accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals and global audiences.
Würth shifted from written to video-first communication, using HeyGen to create multilingual, avatar-based videos. The company reduced translation costs by 80%, halved production time and enabled employees to master the platform in just 45 minutes, making engaging global training and communications more efficient and cost-effective.
Komatsu’s AI case study shows how businesses can use AI avatars to transform training and communication. By creating multilingual, consistent and engaging videos, Komatsu improved completion rates to nearly 90%, increased knowledge retention and reduced production costs. Its success highlights how AI customer stories demonstrate scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that can extend beyond training to marketing and global communication.
Trivago’s experience with HeyGen shows how AI marketing case studies can significantly streamline video localisation. By using HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago halved post-production time (saving 3–4 months), rapidly localised TV ads for 30 markets and maintained a consistent brand identity, delivering scalable, efficient and high-quality marketing results.
Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-led marketing videos, including a Gen Z-focused campaign featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalised, localised content at scale, strengthening audience connection, preserving emotional tone and increasing engagement across markets.