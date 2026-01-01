Bryan Fikes is the founder of Bonsai Marketing, where he helps businesses grow through smarter marketing systems, automation, and AI video.

Over the past 25 years, Bryan has built multiple marketing agencies and helped companies adapt to every major change in digital marketing.

As video became one of the most effective ways to build trust online, he saw the same challenge over and over again: businesses knew they needed video but struggled to produce it consistently.

Today, Bryan uses HeyGen to help clients create everything from promotional videos and landing pages to sales content and training materials. Along the way, he’s created more than 300 videos, saved more than 700 hours of production time, and built a workflow that makes high-quality video accessible to businesses of every size.

Making professional video practical for every business

For Bryan, every effective marketing strategy starts with a story.

"Everything's a story," Bryan said. "I don't care what you're selling. I don't care what you do. Video is the natural storyteller."

The challenge wasn’t convincing clients that video worked. It was making production affordable enough to use regularly.

"It was expensive. Equipment was expensive. Time was expensive. You needed several people to do it well," Bryan said.

For many small businesses, putting thousands of dollars into every video wasn’t realistic.

"When you're managing petrol prices versus a $2,000 expense for a video, you know what the answer is going to be,” he said.

Bryan wanted clients to publish video as often as they published blogs, emails or social posts, not save it for a handful of campaigns each year.

That's where HeyGen changed how he works.

"HeyGen has just been a natural fit because of how fast it is, the messaging, and just enough animation to give it that cinematic pop without going over the top. And it’s cost-effective, full stop."

Making video part of every marketing strategy

Instead of treating video as a one-off project, Bryan now builds it into nearly every client engagement.

His team creates videos for websites, landing pages, social media, email campaigns, training, and sales enablement, making video a consistent part of how businesses communicate.