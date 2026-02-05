The School of AI is an educational platform founded by Vivian Aranha, a technologist with over 20 years of experience in web, mobile, and emerging technologies. Launched earlier this year, the School of AI was created to help students navigate a challenging job market by gaining hands-on skills in artificial intelligence, including generative AI, agent-based systems, and rapidly evolving tools.

What began as small, live internship-style sessions quickly revealed a bigger opportunity: reaching more learners more efficiently through video-based education. But creating high-quality video content at the pace AI evolves proved to be a major challenge, until Vivian discovered HeyGen.

Scale education without increasing workload

From the beginning, video was central to how Vivian teaches. “I’m not someone who learns from books,” he explained. “I need to see things in action, like hands-on labs and videos explaining how things work.”

At first, the School of AI relied on live online sessions. Students soon asked Vivian to record lessons so they could learn on their own schedule. While this made sense from a teaching perspective, it created a major production burden.

Before HeyGen, creating courses was slow, exhausting and rigid. Vivian described building a flagship AI course in 2024 that totalled around 60 hours of content.

“I recorded the entire course myself,” Vivian said. “It took me three months, working almost 40 hours a week.”

Even worse, AI tools change quickly. Vivian often found that content recorded one day was out of date the next because of new model releases or feature updates.

“There were times I would prepare everything at night, start recording the next day, and realise something had already changed,” Vivian said. “I’d have to redo everything.”

At that pace, Vivian could only produce about four courses per year, and he didn’t even realise how limiting that was until he saw an alternative.

Discovering HeyGen and rethinking what’s possible

Vivian first came across HeyGen while looking for translators to expand his courses internationally. He wanted to translate an AI and quantum computing course into Spanish and hired a human translator to help.

Two weeks in, the translation still wasn’t finished. Around the same time, Vivian tried HeyGen’s trial. He uploaded his course, and within 15 minutes, the translation was done.

“Within a couple of hours, I’d translated and uploaded the course and made it available to my Spanish audience,” Vivian said.

That moment changed everything. Vivian went on to translate 20–30 courses using HeyGen and started exploring other features. Soon, HeyGen became central not just to translation, but to content creation itself.

Using scripts and screen recordings, Vivian could focus on teaching while letting HeyGen handle delivery. He rebuilt the same 60-hour AI course in 2025 using HeyGen, and the difference was dramatic.

“It took me two weeks instead of three months,” Vivian said. “Not 40 hours a week for months. Just about two weeks all up.”

What used to be four courses per year became four courses per month. "That means I suddenly had 11 extra months to do other things," Vivian said.

He even created an entire two-hour course while flying to Turkey, working silently on the plane with in-flight Wi-Fi.

Vivian’s turning point came when he created his digital twin.

“The magic moment for me was when I gave it a script and saw the expressions come through,” he said. “When it’s excited, it actually looks excited, just like me.”

Rather than feeling artificial, the avatar felt personal and expressive. “It doesn’t look like just another avatar,” Vivian said. “It looks like my digital twin.”

That emotional realism helped Vivian trust HeyGen as the main way to create and deliver his teaching at scale.

Turning time savings into business growth

By Vivian’s estimate, HeyGen saves him 80–90% of the time previously required to produce video content. Instead of four courses per year, he can now create four courses per month, effectively a tenfold increase in output.

That increase in production directly impacts revenue. “It’s not just saving time,” Vivian said. “It’s multiplying my revenue.”

HeyGen also enabled massive global reach. School of AI now serves learners across 70+ countries, with students speaking more than 60 different languages.

Subscriber growth has picked up pace as well. Where Vivian previously saw steady monthly growth, he has now gained millions of views and subscribers over the past eight months, driven by consistent, multilingual content.

Beyond metrics, HeyGen removed friction from the creative process. “I’ve completely forgotten how hard video creation used to feel,” Vivian said. “Now I just focus on what I want to teach.”

His advice to others is simple: focus on what you’re good at.

“Video making is a skill on its own,” Vivian said. “Let HeyGen handle that so you can focus on learning, teaching and delivering value.”

As the School of AI continues to grow, HeyGen remains the foundation that allows Vivian to teach faster, reach further, and keep pace with the technologies he’s helping others master.

“HeyGen helps you create professional-grade videos with just your script,” he said. “You don’t need anything else.”