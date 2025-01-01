Summary
This guide explains what communication videos are and shows how knowledge professionals can use AI video to communicate more clearly, consistently, and at scale.
Inside this eBook
Certified to meet global security and compliance standards
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.