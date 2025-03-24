Hindi dapat nakakapagod ang sales demos para sa’yo o sa mga buyer mo. I-standardize ang pitch mo, tiyakin ang consistency sa lahat ng reps, at i-engage ang mga prospect gamit ang laging-available na video demos. Sa HeyGen, makakagawa ka ng scalable at high-impact na sales presentations na nagbibigay-edukasyon sa mga buyer at nagpapausad ng deals bago ka pa man makatawag.
Far too many sales calls begin with repetitive questions that could have been addressed beforehand. By leveraging HeyGen, you can create an avatar of yourself and provide pre-call videos 24/7 that walk prospects through your pitch or demo, ensuring they’re fully informed and prepared to move forward.
Reps frequently spend hours repeating the same discovery pitch. With HeyGen, you can create one engaging video presentation and reuse it for every prospect, preserving both personalization and impact without repetitive work.
Buyers often feel inundated by text-heavy emails and traditional slide decks. HeyGen can transform your sales presentations into a concise, engaging video that grabs attention, holds interest, and accelerates deal progression. Use as a leave-behind for stakeholders and the buying groups to review.
To bridge the language and learning gap between TechMix and its international distribution partners, TechMix turned to HeyGen to deliver localized, engaging video content.
Paano gumawa ng mga sales presentation gamit ang HeyGen
Magsimulang gumawa ng mga high-impact na video sales pitch at demo sa loob lang ng ilang minuto—hindi mo kailangan ng video production team o kahit anong editing skills.
Ang HeyGen ay isang AI-powered na video creation platform na tumutulong sa sales at revenue teams na gumawa ng kaakit-akit at palaging available na sales presentations at demos sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto. Sa halip na ulit-ulitin ang parehong pitch sa bawat tawag, puwedeng magpadala ang mga sales rep ng mataas na kalidad na video presentation nang maaga, para may alam na ang mga prospect bago pa sila magkita.
Tinutulungan ng HeyGen na gawing pare-pareho at mas madaling palawakin ang iyong mga sales presentation sa pamamagitan ng pag-convert ng mga pitch at demo sa propesyonal na mga video. Sa ganitong paraan, nagagawa ng iyong sales team na:
Ang HeyGen ay mainam para sa paglikha ng:
Pinapayagan ng HeyGen ang mga sales rep na gumawa ng mga naka-customize na video presentation na parang personal—nang hindi kailangang mag-record muli sa bawat pagkakataon. Mabilis na maia-adjust ng mga rep ang mensahe, mapapalitan ang mga visual, o maisasalin ang video sa iba’t ibang wika para tumugma sa pangangailangan ng bawat prospect.
Yes! HeyGen lets you customize videos with your brand colors, fonts, logos, and visuals so every sales presentation aligns with your company’s identity.
HeyGen videos can be embedded in emails, shared on LinkedIn, added to CRM platforms, or sent via direct link. This ensures your pitch reaches prospects before the sales call, so they arrive informed and ready to move forward.
Absolutely. HeyGen offers AI-powered translation and lip-syncing, allowing you to instantly create sales videos in multiple languages—without reshooting or hiring translators.
Sa HeyGen, makakagawa ka ng kumpletong produced at mataas na kalidad na sales video sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Pumili lang ng template, ilagay ang iyong script, pumili ng AI avatar, at i-customize ang iyong branding—lahat ito nang hindi kailangan ng magastos na production.
Traditional video production is expensive, time-consuming, and hard to update. HeyGen eliminates the need for filming, voiceovers, and post-production, allowing sales teams to quickly create and update video presentations at a fraction of the cost.
Madali lang mag-update ng content gamit ang HeyGen—i-edit mo lang ang script, palitan ang visuals, at i-regenerate ang video sa loob ng ilang minuto. Walang reshoot, walang delay, at walang magastos na pag-e-edit.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.