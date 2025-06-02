Every Word.
Every Gesture.
Your Way.
The text-based editor makes using the AI video generator as easy as writing a document. You can control tone, delivery, gestures, and emotion all in one seamless platform. It’s all about AI generated video solutions designed for a human-first storytelling experience. No more needing to choose between speed and quality.
Comments
Add comments directly within the platform to collaborate smoothly with your team, ensuring feedback is captured and incorporated in real-time.
Tagging
Tag users in AI videos, making collaboration easy and ensuring team members are aligned and notified about critical updates and feedback.
Multi-User Editing
Multi-user editing allows teams to work together, share ideas, make adjustments, and refine AI videos collectively.
The only AI video maker that gives full creative control
Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance, and security built in. Scale your workspace easily with flexible seats, credits, and admin controls.
All of your video needs in one place
With this AI video generator, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional training videos quickly and easily. Here’s why this platform is your best choice for AI video creation:
Auto Captions
Automatically add stylized captions with customizable fonts, sizes, and colors to enhance engagement. Captions are pulled directly from your script in AI Studio, giving you full command over timing and text accuracy.
Brand Kit
Upload your brand’s essential elements like logos, colors, fonts, images, and videos. Maintain consistency across your projects by enabling account users to apply your branding to AI videos easily.
B-Roll Elements
Inject a premium feel to your videos with built-in b-roll elements. Create high-quality videos from start to finish without jumping between different tools. The new editor includes features like scene transitions, stock images from Getty, background music, and more.
AI Studio FAQs
What features does AI Studio offer for video creation?
AI Studio offers features like avatar movement, gesture control, and natural voice customization for an intuitive, powerful video creation experience. Explore these features and more to see how AI Studio can transform your video projects.
How can I ensure my AI-generated video sounds like me?
With Voice Mirroring, you can upload a recording to match your digital twin's pacing, emotion, and tone to your own.
What is Gesture Control in AI Studio?
Gesture Control allows you to map natural movements, such as hand gestures and facial expressions, to your script for more expressive videos.
How does AI Studio facilitate team collaboration?
AI Studio enables team collaboration with features like comments, tagging, and multi-user editing for seamless communication and feedback. Discover how these team collaboration tools in digital media can enhance productivity and creativity.
Can I customize captions in my videos?
Yes, you can add auto captions with customizable fonts, sizes, and colors directly from your script in AI Studio, providing flexibility and creativity in your video projects.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.