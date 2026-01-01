Gawing anumang ideya bilang isang kapana-panabik na video
Turn ideas into production-grade video with full creative control at every step.
Tell any story with the all-in-one AI video maker
Bigyan ang iyong team ng buong kapangyarihan ng HeyGen, na may kasamang privacy, governance, at security. Madali mong mapapalawak ang iyong workspace gamit ang flexible na seats, credits, at admin controls.
See Your Video Before It's Made
Create complete videos from a script using text to video AI. Our AI video generator handles editing end to end and produces high-quality 1080p or 4K videos with voiceovers, visuals, and AI avatars so you can create explainers, sales, onboarding, or YouTube content faster in multiple voices, languages, and styles.
- Preview before you render
- Detalyadong malikhaing paghahati kada eksena
- Refine through conversation
Edit Everything After Rendering
Lahat ng motion element ay nananatiling puwedeng i-edit pagkatapos i-generate—text, posisyon, kulay, timing, at layout. Gawin ang mga pagbabago direkta sa AI Studio nang hindi na kailangang i-regenerate ang buong video. Ang maliliit na adjustments ay ilang segundo lang, hindi oras.
- Edit without re-rendering
- Mga pagbabago sa loob ng ilang segundo
- I-click ang anumang elemento para baguhin
Motion Graphics + A-Roll + B-Roll sa Iisang Video
Hindi lang basta gumagawa ng talking heads ang Video Agent. Gumagawa rin ito ng motion graphics, visual overlays, explanatory animations, at B-roll footage bilang bahagi ng isang buo at magkakaugnay na kuwento. Bawat elemento ay nagtutulungan para maipahayag nang malinaw ang iyong mensahe.
- AI-generated presenter footage
- Naka-built-in na motion graphics
- Contextual B-roll included
Awtomatikong Ipinapatong ang Iyong Brand
I-set mo lang nang isang beses ang visual identity mo at si Video Agent na ang bahalang panatilihin ito sa lahat ng motion graphics, text overlay, at pagpili ng kulay. Pare-parehong typography, on-brand na color system, at iisang istilo—nang hindi na kailangang bantayan nang mano-mano.
- Set colors once
- Tipograpiya na inilapat saanman
- Consistent visual style
I-direk ang Iyong Video na Para bang May Creative Partner Ka
Create reaction videos, reviews, and talking avatars that look and sound natural. We help you produce authentic-feeling UGC that connects quickly with viewers, without relying on real video shoots, with optional AI face swap for fast personalization at scale. Ideal for creators, brands, and marketers who need relatable content at scale.
- Tuwirang puna sa simpleng Ingles
- Rapid iteration
- Pinpoint specific changes
Meet HeyGen’s
Video Agent
Hindi lang isang tool. Hindi lang isang copilot. Isa itong malikhaing ahente na gumagawa ng trabaho para sa’yo.
Nakasulat na ang script
Your idea is turned into a clear, compelling story structured for impact.
Napili na ang mga larawan
Every scene is paired with visuals chosen to match tone and message.
Voiceover is added
Binibigyang-buhay ang script gamit ang natural at emosyonal na pagbigkas.
Mga pag-edit at transisyon
Ang pacing, mga cut, at mga effect ay idinisenyo para maging pulido at dinamiko ang dating.
Tuklasin ang mga bagong ideya at gawing sarili mong video ang kahit ano sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalit ng script, avatar, at mga visual.
Etikal na AI video maker, binuo para protektahan ang iyong data
Naniniwala kami na ang etikal na AI ay nangangahulugan ng paglalagay ng kaligtasan ng user at proteksyon ng data sa una. Isinasama namin ang privacy, transparency at accountability sa aming teknolohiya at mga patakaran, tinitiyak na ang iyong data ay protektado sa bawat hakbang. Iyon ang dahilan kung bakit ang aming imprastraktura ay sertipikado na sumusunod sa mga global na pamantayan sa seguridad at pagsunod. Sa pamamagitan ng pagdisenyo ng AI na iginagalang ang mga karapatan ng user at pumipigil sa maling paggamit, ginagawa naming accessible, secure at etikal ang visual storytelling para sa lahat.
Have questions? We have answers.
Ano ang AI avatar?
An AI avatar is a hyper-realistic digital representation of a human created using artificial intelligence. These avatars are capable of delivering human-like speech, facial expressions, and gestures; making them ideal for scalable video creation, virtual communication, and digital content. At HeyGen, our AI avatars are built with consented data from real actors and talent. We ensure ethical AI practices by compensating actors for each video generated with their likeness, combining cutting-edge generative AI with responsible content creation.
Ano ang AI avatar generator?
An AI avatar generator is a powerful tool that transforms text into lifelike video content using digital avatars. With HeyGen, you can instantly create studio-quality videos without the need for cameras, actors, or editing software.
Is there a free AI avatar generator?
Oo, nag-aalok ang HeyGen ng libreng bersyon para gumawa ng AI avatars, magdagdag ng boses, at lumikha ng maiikling video. Ang mga premium na plano ay nagbubukas ng mga advanced na feature tulad ng HD at 4K rendering, mas malawak na customization, at paggamit para sa komersyal na layunin.
Maaari ba akong gumawa ng custom na avatar ng sarili ko o ng isang kasamahan ko?
Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to create your own personalized AI avatar. Simply record a short calibration video using our guided process, and our AI will generate a lifelike digital version of you (or your team member) that speaks just like you. Create your digital twin now at HeyGen
Which is the best AI avatar generator in 2025?
Ang HeyGen ang pinakamahusay na AI avatar generator dahil napakadaling gamitin at mabilis gumawa ng makatotohanang talking avatars. Maaari mong gawing video ang text, mga larawan, o audio sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Sinusuportahan nito ang mahigit 40 na wika, kaya napakaganda nito para sa marketing, training, o basta sa paggawa ng content na talagang kapansin-pansin.
How do I create an AI avatar video with HeyGen?
Getting started with HeyGen is fast and simple: Sign up for a free HeyGen account, choose a stock avatar or create your own custom avatar, write your script—our AI avatars will voice it with perfect lip-sync, customize your video with visuals, and export or publish your video.
Do HeyGen AI Avatars support multiple languages?
Yes, HeyGen avatars speak over 175 languages and dialects, making them ideal for global communication, training, and customer engagement.
How realistic are HeyGen's AI avatars?
Ang mga AI avatar ng HeyGen ay idinisenyo para maging napakarealistiko, gamit ang mga ekspresyon, galaw, at boses na parang tao upang makalikha ng mga nakakaengganyo at buhay na buhay na video. Damhin ang antas ng realismong hindi mo pa naranasan sa HeyGen
Nakakapagpakita ba ng emosyon at kilos ang mga HeyGen avatar?
Yes. HeyGen avatars do more than speak. They also use natural facial expressions and gestures that match your script’s tone. This makes communication more engaging and helps your videos feel more authentic and human.
Anong mga opsyon sa pag-customize ang available para sa mga HeyGen avatar?
HeyGen offers extensive customization. With features like Look Packs, you can quickly switch between polished, playful, or quirky styles to fit your brand. You can also adjust outfits, tones, and voices so your avatar reflects exactly the personality you want to project.
Does HeyGen offer pre-made or industry-specific avatars?
Oo. Maaari kang pumili mula sa mahigit 100 na handa nang gamitin na stock avatar na dinisenyo para sa negosyo, edukasyon, marketing, at iba pa. Mayroon ding mga industry-specific na avatar para sa healthcare, sales, at corporate training, kaya may propesyonal kang magagamit kaagad.
Paano nakakatipid ng oras ang HeyGen kumpara sa tradisyunal na paggawa ng video?
With HeyGen, you can skip cameras, studios, and editing. Simply type your script, select an avatar, and generate your video in minutes. This allows teams to scale video creation quickly and cost effectively for ads, training, and content marketing.
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