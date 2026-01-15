Internal communications videos every employee actually watches

CEO updates, company announcements, change communications—create professional video that reaches your entire workforce in their language, without coordinating executive schedules or booking production crews.

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  • 175+ languages supported
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136,458,848Videos generated
111,063,164Avatars generated
18,780,517Videos translated
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

The internal communications problem

See how internal teams like yours scale communication and drive alignment with an innovative text-to-AI video platform.

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Without HeyGen

The internal communications challenge

The internal communications challenge

Your workforce is global, distributed, and drowning in email. Important messages get lost. Town halls happen at 3am for half your employees. Executives have 15 minutes between meetings—not two days for video shoots. And when you do produce video, it's in one language for a workforce that speaks dozens. The result: critical communications don't land, change initiatives stall, and employees feel disconnected from leadership. Text memos don't cut it anymore, but video production at the speed and scale your organization needs seems impossible.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen solution

The HeyGen solution

HeyGen turns your internal communications team into a video production engine. Write your message—or let AI help draft it—select an AI avatar or clone your executive, and generate professional video in minutes. No scheduling conflicts. No production delays. CEO out of office? Their digital twin can still deliver the quarterly update. Global workforce? Translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync so every employee hears the message in their language. Ship communications at the speed your organisation moves.

Everything internal comms teams need to reach every employee

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Executive Digital Twins

Your CEO can't record every update. Clone your executives once, then deploy their presence across unlimited communications. Consistent voice, authentic delivery, zero scheduling conflicts. Leadership stays visible even when they're unavailable.

• Create executive avatars from short recordings

• Maintain authentic voice and presence

• Update scripts without re-recording

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Global workforce localization

One message, every language your employees speak. AI video translation localizes executive communications into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your CEO's message sounds native in Spanish, Mandarin, German, Hindi—not like dubbed content.

• Voice cloning preserves executive authenticity

• Lip-sync matches facial movements

• Deploy globally from a single source video

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Rapid production turnaround

Announcements can't wait for production schedules. Generate internal videos in minutes, not the weeks traditional production requires. Breaking news, urgent updates, time-sensitive changes—communicate right away when timing matters.

• Generate videos in minutes

• No studio bookings required

• Respond to events in real time

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PowerPoint to video

Transform existing presentations into engaging AI video content. Upload your town hall deck or all-hands slides and HeyGen adds avatar narration, transitions, and professional polish. Your content library becomes a video library without starting from scratch.

• Import existing presentations

• Automatically add an avatar presenter

• Preserve structure and messaging

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Brand and message consistency

Lock in approved messaging, visual identity, and terminology with Brand Kit. Brand Glossary ensures company names, product terms, and executive names are pronounced correctly—every time, in every language.

• Centralized brand assets

• Pronunciation controls for key terms

• Consistent output across all communications

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Accessible communications

Reach every employee, no matter how they consume content. Auto-generated captions, multiple language tracks, and downloadable formats ensure your message lands whether employees watch on desktop, mobile, or offline.

• Auto-generated captions

• Multiple language versions

• Flexible distribution formats

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From message to global distribution in 3 steps

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Step 1

Draft your communication

Write your script, upload an existing memo, or let the AI script generator help craft your message. Start from talking points, presentation notes, or strategic briefs—no need to start from scratch.

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A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Select your presenter

Choose an AI avatar that represents your organisation, or use your executive's digital twin for an authentic leadership presence. Match voice, tone, and visual style to your brand and communication type.

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Step 3

Generate and distribute

Click generate. In minutes, you have professional internal video. Translate into every language your workforce speaks with one click. Distribute via your intranet, Slack, email, or internal video platform.

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Built for Every Internal Communication Need

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Executive communications

Executive communications

Keep leadership visible without overwhelming their calendars. CEO updates, board announcements, strategic direction—executive video that maintains authentic presence across every communication.

Use case: Deliver quarterly CEO updates to a global workforce in 12 languages without scheduling a single recording session.

Company announcements

Company announcements

Breaking news, organizational changes, policy updates—communicate immediately when timing matters. No waiting for production availability or executive schedules.

Use case: Announce an acquisition or major company news within hours of approval, reaching every employee at the same time.

Change management

Change management

Major initiatives need clear, consistent communication across every level and location. Video explains the "why" better than memos, and localisation ensures no one is left out.

Use case: Support digital transformation with video that explains new systems, processes, and expectations in every employee's language.

Town halls and all-hands

Town halls and all-hands

Not everyone can attend live. Create on-demand versions of key meetings that employees can watch when it works for them—in their time zone, in their language.

Use case: Transform quarterly all-hands into on-demand video series accessible to every shift, location, and language group.

Verified approach: Workday produces internal content in 10–15 languages per video, cutting localization time from weeks to minutes.

Culture and values

Culture and values

Reinforce organizational culture with video that feels personal, not corporate. Welcome messages, values spotlights, recognition announcements—content that builds connection across distributed teams.

Use case: Create monthly culture spotlights featuring different leaders and team members without having to coordinate filming schedules.

Crisis communications

Crisis communications

When urgent situations require immediate, clear communication, you can't wait for production. Generate crisis response videos in minutes, translate instantly, and distribute across all channels.

Use case: Deliver critical safety or operational updates to your entire workforce within hours of a developing situation.

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The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers appreciate most:

10xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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Have questions? We have answers

What are internal communications videos?

Internal communications videos are video content created for employee audiences rather than external marketing. They include executive updates, company announcements, change management communications, town halls, culture content, and crisis communications. HeyGen enables internal comms teams to produce professional video at scale using AI avatars and voice synthesis—without the production overhead of traditional video.

How can I create executive communications without filming the executive?

Clone your executive once from a short video recording. Their digital twin can then deliver unlimited communications—quarterly updates, announcements, team messages—without requiring additional recording time. When the script changes, you update and regenerate. The executive records once; their authentic presence scales across every communication.

Can I translate internal videos for our global workforce?

Yes—this is one of HeyGen's core strengths for internal comms. Create your communication in one language, then use AI video translation to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so executives sound natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match). Workday produces content in 10–15 languages per video using this approach.

How quickly can I create internal communications videos?

Most internal videos generate in minutes. Workday reported going from weeks to minutes for localization. The exact time depends on video length and complexity, but the shift from traditional production timelines (days to weeks) to same-day delivery is typical. Urgent communications can be created and distributed within hours.

Can I turn our town hall presentations into video?

Yes. Upload your PowerPoint, Google Slides, or PDF presentations and HeyGen transforms them into video with avatar narration. Your existing structure and content is preserved while adding professional video polish. This is particularly useful for creating on-demand versions of live events that employees in different time zones can access.

How do I maintain consistent messaging across all communication?

HeyGen's Brand Kit centralizes your visual identity—approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Brand Glossary controls pronunciation of company names, executive names, product terms, and organizational terminology. Whether creating CEO updates or team announcements, every video maintains consistent brand standards.

Is HeyGen secure enough for sensitive internal communication?

HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For enterprise internal comms teams handling sensitive organisational information, HeyGen offers dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralized access management. We don't train our AI models on your content.

Can I distribute videos through our existing internal channels?

Yes. HeyGen exports standard MP4 video files that work with any distribution channel—your intranet, SharePoint, Slack, Microsoft Teams, email, internal video platforms, or digital signage. You can also embed videos directly or share via link. The format works wherever your employees already consume content.

How do I handle different time zones and work schedules?

Yes. HeyGen provides view tracking and engagement analytics so you know which prospects watched your videos, how long they watched, and when. Use this intent data to prioritize follow-ups—prospects who watch your full video are likely more interested than those who don't open it. Integration with your CRM keeps this data connected to your deal records.

Can multiple people on our comms team use HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where communications managers, content creators, and regional leads can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved executive avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to everyone. Admin controls let you manage permissions and ensure message consistency.

What kinds of internal communications can I create?

HeyGen supports virtually any internal communication format: executive updates, company announcements, change management videos, town hall summaries, onboarding content, policy explanations, culture and values content, recognition announcements, crisis communications, and more. If you can write the message, HeyGen can produce the video—in any language.

How does this compare with traditional in-house video production?

Traditional internal video production requires executive scheduling, studio bookings, filming, and editing—typically 2–4 weeks at minimum for a single piece of content. Multiply that by every language you need to reach. HeyGen produces equivalent quality in minutes, with instant translation to any language. Internal comms teams report dramatic increases in video output without adding production resources or headcount.

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Start creating internal communications videos today

Stop waiting weeks to deliver messages that matter now. Generate professional internal video in minutes, reach your global workforce in their own language instantly, and keep leadership visible without overwhelming executive calendars. Join internal comms teams at Workday, Miro, and global enterprises that have transformed how they communicate.

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Internal communication videos | Employee video platform | HeyGen