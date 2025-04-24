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How Argentina's president used HeyGen to translate speech at World Economic Forum

INDUSTRY:Other
DEPARTMENT:Localization
LOCATION:🌍 Cologny, Switzerland
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Go beyond borders and language barriers.

The World Economic Forum is the international organization for public-private cooperation, providing a global, impartial, and not-for-profit platform for meaningful connections between stakeholders. At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, used HeyGen’s Video Translation to translate his speech in real time from Spanish to multiple languages, including English, French, Mandarin, and Arabic.

With HeyGen, Javier Milei delivered his entire speech, in his own accent without dubbing, to a global audience, transcending geographical borders and language barriers. Unlike dubbing, HeyGen can accurately lip-sync voices and match the speaker’s accent, voice, and tone without lag in more than 175 languages.

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