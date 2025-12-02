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Translate videos from
Spanish to Italian

Translate Spanish videos into clear, natural Italian in just a few minutes. This video translation tool helps you create Italian subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localised videos without hiring a studio or editing manually. Upload your Spanish video, choose Italian, and everything happens directly in your browser.

You get transcription, translation, dubbing, timing, and subtitle files in one simple workflow.

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See it in another language in just minutes.

Translate to:
136,456,856Videos generated
111,062,996Avatars generated
18,780,349Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from Spanish to Italian instantly

Turning Spanish video content into Italian takes only minutes. Translate full videos, scripts, and messages without complex editing or technical steps. Produce smooth Italian voiceovers, clean subtitles, or fully localised videos in one place.

You get fast results, simple controls and full creative flexibility from start to finish.



An easy way to reach Italian-speaking audiences

Italian-speaking audiences watch video across social media, education platforms, and business channels. Translating Spanish videos into Italian helps you expand your reach, improve accessibility, and make your content easier to understand.

Whether you publish tutorials, training materials, product demos, or marketing videos, the process stays straightforward. Upload your Spanish video, review the Italian output, and export a polished version ready to publish. If you also localise content for other regions, tools like Spanish to English video translation can help extend your reach further.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Best practices for smooth Spanish to Italian translation

Clear Spanish audio produces better Italian results. Start with a clean transcript so edits are easy and accurate. Choose Italian phrasing that matches your audience and content type.

Subtitles improve accessibility and help platforms recognise your content. Keep terminology consistent across videos for clarity. Before exporting, preview a short clip to confirm timing, captions and voice quality

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Features designed for Spanish to Italian video translation

The system automatically detects Spanish speech and converts it into fluent Italian with subtitles or narration. You can choose from natural-sounding Italian voices designed for professional delivery.

Voiceover options help maintain consistency across videos. The built-in editor gives you control over timing, pacing and captions in one place. Subtitles export as SRT or VTT for YouTube, training platforms and accessibility needs.

Lip-sync aligns Italian audio with mouth movement for a natural viewing experience. You can also reuse the same video to create versions in other languages such as English to Spanish without starting from scratch.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your Spanish video to Italian with AI

This AI video translator automatically detects Spanish speech, generates a transcript, and converts it into fluent Italian.

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Step 1

Upload your Spanish video

Upload your Spanish video or audio file. The system automatically detects the Spanish speech and prepares it for transcription without any manual setup.


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Step 2

Generate a Spanish transcript

Create a time-coded Spanish transcript using fast automated transcription. You can review and edit the transcript to correct names, technical terms, or phrasing before translation.



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Step 3

Translate Spanish to Italian

Convert the Spanish transcript into natural Italian. Choose Italian subtitles, Italian voiceover, or both. The translation adapts the phrasing so it sounds fluent and natural to Italian audiences.


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Step 4

Review and export

Preview timing, subtitles, lip-sync, and audio. Make final adjustments, then export your Italian video or download subtitle files in SRT or VTT format.


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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while easily expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions

How can I accurately translate a Spanish video into Italian?

Upload your Spanish video, generate a transcript, review it for accuracy, then translate it into Italian. Preview timing and subtitles before exporting to ensure natural delivery




Can I choose between Italian subtitles and Italian voice-over?

Yes. You can create Italian subtitles, Italian voiceover, or both. Subtitles work well for social platforms, while voiceover is ideal for training and marketing videos.




Is AI dubbing suitable for Spanish to Italian video translations?

AI dubbing is suitable when you want spoken Italian instead of subtitles. It generates natural Italian voiceovers while keeping the pacing and tone aligned with the original Spanish video. Learn more about AI dubbing here:



Can I use Spanish to Italian video translation for YouTube?

Yes. Many creators translate Spanish videos into Italian to reach new audiences on YouTube. You can upload Italian subtitles or publish a fully translated version using a YouTube video translator workflow.



What video formats do you support?

Most common formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported, making it easy to translate marketing videos, tutorials, training materials, and social content.




How accurate is AI Spanish to Italian video translation?

Accuracy depends on audio clarity and transcript review. Clean Spanish audio and quick transcript edits significantly improve Italian translation quality and reduce revision time.



Can I translate the same video into more languages later on?

Yes. Once your Spanish video is uploaded, you can reuse it to create additional language versions such as English to Portuguese without uploading the file again.


Translate videos into 175+ languages

Bring any photo to life with highly realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

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