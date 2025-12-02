Translate videos from

Spanish to Portuguese

Translate Spanish videos into clear, natural Italian in just a few minutes. This video translation tool helps you create Italian subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localised videos. Translate Spanish videos into clear, natural Portuguese in just a few minutes. This video translation solution helps you create Portuguese subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localised videos without manual editing or complicated workflows.

Upload your Spanish video, choose Portuguese, and complete the entire process directly in your browser. You get transcription, translation, dubbing, timing, and subtitle files in one streamlined workflow.

