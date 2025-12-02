Say hello to Avatar V, the most lifelike avatar we’ve ever made. Create yours for free

Translate videos from
Italian to English

Turn Italian videos into clear, natural English in just a few steps. HeyGen AI helps you translate Italian speech into English subtitles or voiceovers, so your videos are easy to understand for English-speaking audiences.

You can translate short clips, long videos, or full YouTube uploads without hiring translators or using complicated editing tools. Everything happens online, directly in your browser.

Translate video

Tap to upload a video!

See it in another language in just minutes.

Translate to:
136,456,856Videos generated
111,062,996Avatars generated
18,780,349Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Translate Italian videos faster and more accurately

Reaching English-speaking viewers often starts with language. Translating Italian videos into English helps your content perform better across platforms, improves accessibility, and makes your message clearer for a global audience.

HeyGen AI uses a consistent translation workflow across multiple languages, making it easier to manage multilingual video content at scale. If you also work with other European languages, the same process applies to French to English video translation, allowing teams to maintain quality and consistency across markets.


Best practices for Italian to English video translation

To get the best translation results, start with clear Italian audio. Clean sound helps the system accurately recognise speech before translation.

Reviewing the Italian transcript before exporting can improve clarity, especially for names, technical terms or industry-specific language.

Choose subtitles if your audience often watches videos without sound, and voiceovers if you want viewers to focus fully on visuals. Many teams use both for training and educational content.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Features that make translation simple

HeyGen AI is built specifically for video translation, not just text conversion.

Automatic Italian transcription Italian speech is converted into a readable transcript that you can review and edit.

English subtitle generationCreate English subtitles that stay in sync with your video and can be exported as SRT or VTT files.

English voiceover translationGenerate English audio that follows the original timing, making videos easier to watch without reading captions.

Editable content before exportAdjust wording, timing, or phrasing before finalising your translated video.

Multiple export optionsDownload the translated video or subtitle files for publishing across platforms.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Common use cases

HeyGen AI supports a wide range of real-world needs.

Creators translate Italian YouTube videos to reach English-speaking viewers. Businesses localise marketing videos, product demos, and onboarding content. Educators convert Italian lessons into accessible English training materials. Teams share internal videos across regions without language barriers.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your Italian video into English in 4 easy steps

Translating an Italian video into English with HeyGen AI is straightforward.

Get started free
Step 1

Upload your video

Upload a video file such as MP4 or MOV, or import a supported video link.

Get started free
Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 2

Generate the Italian transcript

HeyGen automatically converts spoken Italian into text.


Get started free
Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 3

Translate to Australian English

Choose English as the target language and select subtitles, voiceover, or both.

Get started free
Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.
Step 4

Review and export

Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.

Get started free
Three AI-generated avatar portraits (two women, one man) with a "Create New Avatar" button below.

What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while easily expanding your global reach.

Get started free
Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions

How do I translate an Italian video to English online?

You can upload your Italian video to HeyGen AI, select English as the target language, and generate subtitles or voiceovers directly in your browser without any technical setup.


Is Italian to English video translation accurate enough for professional use?

Accuracy depends on audio quality, but HeyGen uses advanced speech recognition and translation models designed to preserve meaning, context, and natural English phrasing


Can I translate Italian YouTube videos into English subtitles?

Yes, you can upload or link YouTube videos and generate English subtitles that stay synchronised with the original video timing.


Does HeyGen support other complex language translations?

Yes. The same workflow is used for languages with very different structures, such as Japanese to English video translation, which also relies heavily on context and timing.


Can I edit subtitles or translations before exporting?

Yes, you can review and edit transcripts or subtitles to improve clarity, tone or terminology before publishing.


Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV and other formats?

Yes. Most formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This ensures you can upload almost any Italian video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or extra preparation work.


What video formats are supported for Italian to English translation?

HeyGen supports common formats such as MP4 and MOV, along with videos imported from supported links.


Is this useful for training, business, or global communication content?

Yes. Many teams translate Italian onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into English for wider reach. If you plan to scale multilingual production, you can create an account here, This supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.


Translate videos into 175+ languages

Bring any photo to life with highly realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

YouTube video translator
hi flag
Translate videos from English to Hindi
pk flag
Translate English video into Urdu
sp flag
Translate English video to Spanish
ar flag
Translate English video into Arabic
en flag
Translate Arabic video into English
en flag
Translate Thai video to English
en flag
Translate Bangla video to English
en flag
Translate Hindi video to English
fr flag
Translate English video to French
ge flag
Translate English video to German
pt flag
Translate English video to Portuguese
ja flag
Translate English video into Japanese
sp flag
Translate Portuguese video to Spanish
en flag
Translate Japanese video into English
en flag
Translate Malayalam video into English
pt flag
Translate Spanish video to Portuguese
il flag
Translate English video to Hebrew
en flag
Translate Spanish video into English
sp flag
Translate German video to Spanish

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background