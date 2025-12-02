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Translate videos from
Dutch to English

Translate Dutch videos into clear, natural English with HeyGen AI. Upload your video, let the system understand the spoken Dutch, and turn it into English subtitles or a translated video you can use anywhere.

This works well for YouTube videos, online courses, interviews, marketing clips, and internal training content. Everything runs directly in your browser, with no software to install.


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See it in another language in just minutes.

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136,454,258Videos generated
111,062,766Avatars generated
18,780,119Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

AI-powered Dutch to English video translation

HeyGen AI is designed specifically for video. It listens to the Dutch audio, converts it into text, and then translates that text into natural English while keeping the original meaning intact.

Because spoken language doesn’t translate neatly word for word, this approach helps the final English version feel smooth and easy to follow. The same system also supports other language pairs, including German to English video translation

Translate Dutch videos for a global audience

Creators, educators and teams use HeyGen AI to translate Dutch videos into English without slowing down their workflow. Whether you are sharing educational material or publishing content for a wider audience, translating videos helps make your message accessible.

This approach works well for:

Training and educational videos

Marketing and product demos

Interviews and presentations

Social media and YouTube content

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Translate Dutch video to English online

HeyGen AI lets you translate Dutch videos online without installing any software. You can preview translations to check the quality before exporting.

Free previews are useful for short clips. Longer videos and full exports require an account to ensure reliable performance and consistent results.

Some users try basic tools like Google Translate, but those tools are designed for text only. Video translation requires speech recognition, timing, and context, which is why a dedicated video translation tool works better.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Features of HeyGen Dutch video translation

From a single Dutch video, HeyGen AI lets you create multiple English outputs depending on your needs.

You can:

Generate accurate English transcripts

Create English subtitles and captions

Download subtitle files in SRT or VTT format

Reuse translated text for voiceovers or other content

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video: translate Dutch video to English in 4 easy steps

Start with a video that has clear Dutch speech. Better audio improves accuracy.

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Step 1

Upload your video

Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system automatically detects the Dutch audio track.

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Step 2

Generate a Dutch transcript

Create a transcript or subtitles using fast machine output or human-reviewed options.


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Step 3

Translate Dutch to English

The transcript is translated into English while keeping the sentence structure and meaning consistent.

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Step 4

Review and export

Check timing, lip-sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video or download SRT or VTT files.

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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while easily expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions

How do I translate a video from Dutch to English?

Upload your video, choose Dutch as the source language and English as the target language, then start the translation. Once it’s complete, you can review and export subtitles or use the translated script.



Can I automatically translate Dutch video into English?

Yes. HeyGen AI automatically converts spoken Dutch into English using speech recognition and translation. You can edit the translation before exporting if needed.



Can I translate Dutch video to English online for free?

You can preview translations online to check quality. Full exports and longer videos require signing in to ensure consistent results.



Does this create English subtitles or translate the audio?

You can export English subtitles and captions. The translated text can also be used to create English voiceovers or other localised versions.



How accurate is Dutch to English video translation?

Accuracy depends on audio clarity and speaking style. Videos with clear speech usually deliver better results, and you can review translations before exporting.



Can I translate Dutch YouTube videos into English?

Yes. You can upload your video or use supported links to translate YouTube content. For YouTube-focused workflows, the YouTube Video Translator is designed to support subtitle and caption publishing


Is this better than Google Translate for videos?

Google Translate works well for short text, but video translation needs speech recognition and timing. HeyGen AI is built specifically for video, which delivers more practical results.



Can I translate other languages into English with the same tool?

Yes. The same workflow supports many language pairs. For example, you can also translate Spanish videos to English using a similar process


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