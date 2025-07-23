Welcome to your AI video jumpstart guide for content creators

Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. The good news? With HeyGen, you can easily create, translate, and repurpose videos that look professional, without the high costs or long turnaround times of traditional production.

This guide is designed specifically for content creators who want to grow their brand, reach new customers, and scale content creation. You’ll learn how to go from idea to finished video—fast. No cameras, studios, or on-screen talent required!

Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed quickly.

Top use cases: how creators are using HeyGen

HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From multilingual courses to social ads, here’s how small businesses and entrepreneurs of all kinds are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.