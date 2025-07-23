Welcome to your AI video jumpstart guide for content creators
Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. The good news? With HeyGen, you can easily create, translate, and repurpose videos that look professional, without the high costs or long turnaround times of traditional production.
This guide is designed specifically for content creators who want to grow their brand, reach new customers, and scale content creation. You’ll learn how to go from idea to finished video—fast. No cameras, studios, or on-screen talent required!
Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed quickly.
Top use cases: how creators are using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From multilingual courses to social ads, here’s how small businesses and entrepreneurs of all kinds are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.
Social influencer videos
Ideal for businesses that thrive on social proof: product-based businesses (skincare, décor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), and niche or passion-based businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies)
Video ads
Ideal for: marketing brands, businesses or services
- How Ask The Agent increased new client leads by building trust and showcasing real estate professionals’ personal brands at scale
- How rhinestone artist Crystal Ninja used AI video to launch a retail store, e-commerce site, VIP education hub and events
Learning courses
Ideal for: educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, product education
Why video matters today
The challenge
- Outsourcing video content drains your budget and your time
- Filming yourself every day? It’s draining and takes you away from growing your brand
- You need scroll-stopping content that’s ready to perform on every platform, in every language.
What AI video unlocks
Speed, scalability & cost savings
Video course production timeline reduced from 4 weeks to 15 minutes per video by Anneleen Bru, cat behaviourist and online educator at Happy Cats
Localisation
Marketing and courses available in 6+ languages by Kung Fu Kendra using HeyGen’s translation features
Personalisation
Hundreds of real estate professionals have increased client leads with personal brand-building videos
Want to go a bit deeper?
→ AI Video Marketing Strategy eBook
→ 5 ways to get more from your marketing budget eBook
Creating your first AI video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you create a great video, fast.
Learning course
Ideal for tutorials or walkthroughs that need screen recordings or other visuals
Like learning in action?
Choose a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.
Overachiever?
We love it! Skip ahead to Step 4: Choose the right AI avatar spokesperson and create your own AI avatar – your digital twin and future video star.
Not ready to jump in yet?
No worries. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.
Ready to get started? Begin with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen’s AI Studio Editor, and then let’s dive in!
For more information, check out our follow-along video tutorials
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
broad overview of all HeyGen features
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
deeper dive into video editing
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace to scale
Smart entrepreneurs don’t start from zero every time – they build systems that scale.
With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit to use your fonts, colours, logos and assets automatically.
Just paste in your website to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.
In a hurry? No problem. You can always come back and finish this step later.
Pro tip
Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colours, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colours so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.
Step 2: Set your strategy
Before jumping into video creation, take a moment to clarify your goal, audience, platform, and message. This will help you create videos that not only look great, but also work for your bottom line.
Goal
What do you want this video to achieve?
Examples: grow your audience, promote a new product, share a quick how-to, product review
Target audience
Who’s watching this video, and what do they care about right now?
Examples: new followers on TikTok, loyal fans, potential collab partners, casual scrollers
Primary distribution channel
What platform is this built for, and how will people find it?
Examples: Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube, link in bio page
Message or hook
What problem are you solving, and how will you stop the scroll in the first 5 seconds?
Examples: “Ever wonder why you don’t see results after a tough workout?” or “This app helped me reach 10k followers in 30 days.”
[SAMPLE STRATEGY]
Pro tip
Need a second opinion? Head to ChatGPT, Claude or another tool you prefer and prompt with the following:
"I’m creating a video for my small business. My goal is [goal], my audience is [audience], I’ll share it on [platform], and my hook is: [hook]. What feedback or improvements would you suggest?"
Step 3: Write your script
Your script is the backbone of a great video ad or a clear, effective learning experience.
For a promotional video or ad, here’s how to make it work:
- Start with a strong hook (the first 3–5 seconds matter most) that highlights a common pain point or value proposition.
- End with a clear CTA (call to action), such as directing people to your website, a new offer, and so on.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to your audience.
For an educational video, here’s how to get it right:
- Start with context and relevance such as a scenario, question or common challenge to show why the topic matters. This builds motivation and learner engagement.
- Keep it structured and focused, breaking content into logical, easy-to-follow steps with a clear, steady pace.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to the learner.
- Reinforce key takeaways and next steps by ending with a simple summary, an invitation to reflect or apply the learning, or a clear pointer to the next module or resource.
Pro tip
Want to move faster? Check the following best practice page for guidance on using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
Still not sure where to start? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.
If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.
Access templates, including these scripts, here:
Explore script templates and more tips for popular marketing video formats
→ Video ads
→ Social influencer videos
→ How-to videos
→ Product explainers
Go deeper into scripting
Best practices: write scripts better and faster with AI
You’ve got content to create, so let AI do the heavy lifting on your scripts. Between editing, posting and chasing trends, writing video scripts shouldn’t take hours. Tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini can help you generate polished, platform-ready scripts in minutes.
Step 1: Start with a clear ask
Tell the AI what kind of video you’re creating and what you want it to do for your business. Include details such as:
- The type of video (e.g. Reel, YouTube intro, brand collab)
- Who it’s for (e.g. new followers, loyal fans, brands)
- Your goal (e.g. increase views, promote merch, explain something)
- The tone or voice (e.g. relaxed, high-energy, sarcastic, expert)
Sample prompt:
"Write a 60-second beginner-friendly script for a personal finance TikTok about building an emergency fund. The tone should be confident, informative, and relatable for a young person. End with a CTA to sign up via the link in my bio."
Step 2: Add key talking points
Want a script that actually sounds like you? Give the AI a few bullet points to anchor it.
Example:
- Your product, service or offer
- Key value proposition
- Call to action (what you want viewers to do)
Sample prompt:
"Include these points: Start with a $1,000 savings goal. Sixty per cent of Americans can’t cover a $400 emergency. Avoid keeping this money in a transaction account. CTA: Use the tracker in the lesson to map out your savings goal."
Step 3: Ask for the right format
Tell the AI how you’ll be delivering the video. Are you speaking directly to the camera? Using a voiceover? Let the AI know so it gets the tone right.
Example:
- A spoken script delivered by me to the camera
- Will be distributed on Instagram Reels
- A casual, youthful tone that appeals to teenagers
Sample prompt:
"Write this as a spoken script delivered by my AI avatar for Instagram Reels. Keep it casual, engaging, and relatable for teens."
Step 4: Review and tweak
Paste the script into HeyGen, preview it with your avatar, and listen. Does it sound like you? If not, tweak it with follow-up prompts like:
- Make it more conversational
- Add a hook that grabs attention in the first 3 seconds
- Turn this into a shorter 30-second version for social media
- Include a quick stat about the neighbourhood
- Test three versions of the closing CTA
Go deeper into scripting
→ How to write effective video scripts with AI: A practical guide for modern marketers (eBook)
Step 4: Create a hyper-realistic avatar
Browse HeyGen’s library of 700+ ready-made, diverse Public Avatars or create a Custom Avatar that looks and sounds just like the real you.
Whether you’re building a personal brand or creating content for a brand collaboration, HeyGen gives you flexible, creator-friendly options for custom avatars.
See below to explore how to make one that works best for you.
Avatar type
You'll need
You'll get
Best for
2–5 minute training video
Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync based on your training video
Hyper-realistic digital twin
10–15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip-sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varied animation styles
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
Highly realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip-sync. Requires credits to generate.
Under 30 sec videos, including lip-syncing to music
When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will look.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will show up in the final result.
Avatar type
You'll need
Best practices
2–5 minute training video
10–15 photos
Generate avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo including only the subject, well lit and high resolution
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit with nothing more than a text prompt.
Want to go a bit deeper?
Best practices: creating high-quality custom AI voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create custom voices.
Custom voice type
Creation method
Output
Best for
Automatic when creating a hyper-realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonation. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on your prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterised voices
External AI voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. A strong option for a digital twin, but usually requires an additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and a bit of emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more flexibility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to go a bit deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic custom voice cloning
Best practices: prompting like a pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch, such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limit. Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it for
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring photo Avatars to life with gestures and expressions
Creating custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating custom voices
Prompting best practices
Be specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion), the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and movement direction.
Include context and intent
Let the AI know the purpose: is it for a product demo, a social ad, or a tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use descriptive language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style or clarity (e.g. “confident”, “minimalist”, “high energy”, “calm pace”).
Iterate & refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to significantly better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts.
Step 5: Create and refine your scenes in AI Studio
Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customise, enhance, and polish every part of your video – no editing experience required!
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear or disappear with Animations.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality royalty-free b-roll video.
- Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional finish.
- Add and customise Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach learners, colleagues, and audiences around the world
Pro tip
Create and compare multiple versions of your videos to see what improves engagement and performance.
Ready to edit like a pro?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, a detailed video course covering HeyGen's editing features
Best practices: adjust pronunciation, emotions, and intonation
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Feature
Function
Use it to
Add pauses and adjust how specific words are pronounced directly in the Script Panel
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with a single click
Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that suits each moment best
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to grow your impact
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Go global with translation
Learn how to translate and localise your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customising how certain words are handled (i.e., brand name pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localise TV ads in 30 markets.
Support change management with flexible, updatable content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep up. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major effort.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organisation moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Personalise at scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalised Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Interactive avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalise experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalised shopping experiences.
Use case #1: Social influencer video
Customer stories & examples
How Reply.io lifted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his HeyGen avatar
Favoured scales UGC content by 6x with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality
How martial arts instructor Kung Fu Kendra expanded the reach of her courses with multilingual social media promotion
Perfect for
Businesses that thrive on social proof, including: product-based businesses (skincare, décor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), niche or passion-based businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies)
Best practices
- Hook viewers quickly. Aim to grab attention in the first 1–2 seconds with movement, bold text, or a compelling visual.
- Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many people watch without sound.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15–30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
- Lead with the “aha”. Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
- Make it look native.Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Top features
- UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator feel.
- Captions: make sure your message gets through, even when the sound is muted.
Handy tip
Here’s a high-performing content structure used by leading creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:
- Scroll-stopping visuals: open with bold text, movement or a surprising visual to stop the scroll
- Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or "I’ve been there" situation to build an instant connection
- Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
- Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate in a personal, authentic tone
- Simple CTA: make the next step clear! ("Try this", "watch more", or "visit website")
Ready to go a bit deeper?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial on creating social influencer videos
→ Dive into HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and results
Use case #2: video ads
Customer stories and examples
Ask The Agent built trust and increased new client enquiries
AI video helped Crystal Ninja launch retail, e-commerce, education and events
Author Jason Felts promoted his book with Avatar videos
Ideal for
promoting brands, businesses, or services
Best practices
- Keep videos short. Aim for under 60 seconds to hold attention and increase the likelihood your audience watches to the end.
- Lead with the value. Share your key message or benefit straight away. Don’t wait until the end to tell people what’s in it for them.
- Match your message to your goal.Adjust the video’s style, length, and call to action based on where it’ll appear, whether it’s an Instagram Reel, a website landing page, or a customer email.
- Think mobile first. Most people will watch on their mobiles, so keep the framing tight, the pacing quick, and the visuals easy to follow.
- Make your edits stand out. Use simple text animations, product shots, or customer examples to stop your video feeling flat or static.
- Test and improve over timeTry different versions of your hook, message, or CTA to see what leads to the most clicks, calls, or sales, then do more of what works.
Top features
- Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
- Generate Looks: make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire using just a text prompt.
Handy tip
Here's a tried-and-tested script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually odd or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer dealing with?
- Solution – How does the product or service ease those challenges?
- USPs – also known as "unique selling point". Highlight the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to take things up a notch?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial on creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use case #3: Learning courses
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Customer stories and examples
Happy Cats online educator scaled course creation with avatars
Kung Fu Kendra cut video production time and reached audiences worldwide
HeyGen Academy: AI Studio follow-along video course
Perfect for
Educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, product education
Best practices
Break content into bite-sized pieces
Keep each lesson short and focused, ideally 3 to 7 minutes, so it’s easier for your audience to follow, revisit, and retain.
Keep your script clear and conversational
Don’t just teach—connect. Use everyday language, simplify technical terms, and bring ideas to life with stories or real-world examples.
Be intentional with visuals
Use avatar presenters alongside screen recordings, demos, or supporting graphics to make your content more dynamic and easier to understand.
Add light interactivity
Encourage engagement with quick knowledge checks, reflection prompts, or simple exercises. Even a one-question quiz can improve retention.
Update easily as you grow
Use HeyGen to revise and refresh content based on feedback or product updates, with no need to re-film everything from scratch.
Key features
- Animations: add animated text or visuals to highlight key steps, reinforce learning, and keep viewers engaged.
- Templates: streamline creation and keep things consistent. Don’t forget you can customise HeyGen’s stock templates with your brand’s colours!
- Generate Looks: use text prompts to adapt your avatar instructor’s outfit, environment, or pose to suit the subject or audience
Handy tip
If your how-to video needs extra visuals like screen recordings, make sure they line up with your script. Start by writing your script, then use the preview button to play the audio while you record your screen in sync with the narration for the best timing.
Ready to go a bit deeper?
→ Explore this further with our Practical Guide for L&D Professionals eBook
→ Visit our step-by-step guide to creating engaging learning courses