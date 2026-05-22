How enterprises succeed with HeyGen
Avatar Video · Marketing
Discover how Ogilvy leverages HeyGen AI-powered personalized video marketing to create engaging, customized content that drives audience engagement and results.
Video Translation · L&D
Learn how Stratasys uses HeyGen to localize technical training at scale, increase video viewership by 120%, and save over $1M in translation costs.
Avatar Video · Marketing
Vision Creative Labs leverages HeyGen’s AI avatars and translation tools to help financial companies scale video production from a handful each year to 50–60 per day, boosting engagement and ROI.
Avatar Video · Marketing
Discover how Dolsten & Co. uses HeyGen to prototype, iterate, and deliver high-fidelity creative work in days instead of months, unlocking faster collaboration, bolder ideas, and scalable AI-powered storytelling.
Avatar Video · Financial Services
See how Equity Trust Company uses HeyGen AI video technology to strengthen customer engagement and streamline communications. Visit our website.
Personalized Video · L&D
Discover how Lattice leverages AI-generated videos for seamless onboarding and engagement. Create high-quality AI videos effortlessly with HeyGen.
Avatar Video · Localization
See how Emmy Award-winning studio Fameplay uses HeyGen to produce AI-powered multilingual videos, localize content across markets, and expand from Czech audiences to viewers worldwide.
Avatar Video · Marketing
Discover how Bryan Fikes uses HeyGen to help small businesses create more videos, save over 700 hours, increase conversions, and scale his marketing agency.
Avatar Video · Broadcast
Discover how Telemundo partnered with HeyGen to create AI-powered World Cup broadcast segments that placed commentators in impossible cinematic locations while meeting the speed and quality demands of live TV.
Join the brands creating 10x more video content while reducing production time and cost with HeyGen.
HeyGen’s AI case studies show how companies reduce production time, scale content globally, and enhance creativity. Teams complete videos in hours, agencies deliver content in multiple languages, and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, lowering costs while enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.
HeyGen’s AI case studies show how personalized, scalable video drives stronger engagement and ROI. Brands doubled conversion and retention with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns, and expanded their global reach with multilingual content, demonstrating that HeyGen empowers marketers to scale personalization, reduce costs, and maximize impact.
HeyGen’s AI education case studies show how institutions and companies improve learning outcomes. Avatars enable role-playing for skills practice, enterprises modernize compliance training, health-care teams accelerate medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons, making training more engaging, scalable, and effective across schools, businesses, and professional development programs.
HeyGen’s AI healthcare case studies show how providers improve communication, reduce costs, and expand access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explainer videos, teams reduce training production time by 50%, and providers scale multilingual certification content, delivering accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals, and global audiences.
Würth shifted from written to video-first communication by using HeyGen to generate multilingual, avatar-based videos. The company reduced translation costs by 80%, cut production time in half, and enabled employees to master the platform in just 45 minutes, making engaging global training and messaging more efficient and cost-effective.
Komatsu’s AI case study shows how businesses can use AI avatars to transform training and communication. By creating multilingual, consistent, and engaging videos, Komatsu improved completion rates to nearly 90%, increased knowledge retention, and reduced production costs. Its success highlights how AI customer stories demonstrate scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that can extend beyond training to marketing and global communication.
Trivago’s experience with HeyGen shows how AI marketing case studies can significantly streamline video localization. By using HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago cut post-production time in half (saving three to four months), quickly localized TV ads for 30 markets, and maintained a consistent brand identity to deliver scalable, efficient, high-quality marketing results.
Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-driven marketing videos, including a Gen Z–focused campaign featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalized, localized content at scale, strengthening audience connections, preserving emotional tone, and increasing engagement across markets.