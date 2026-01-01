The network wanted to surprise viewers with cinematic moments that couldn’t exist through traditional production. The challenge was bringing those ideas to life during one of the fastest-moving events in sports, where matchups change by the day, production timelines shrink to hours, and every broadcast has to meet television standards.

Working alongside leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Telemundo, HeyGen helped turn that vision into reality, creating four AI-powered broadcast segments that aired throughout Telemundo's World Cup knockout coverage.

The project marked HeyGen's first major live broadcast partnership and demonstrated that AI video had evolved from an experimental technology into a production tool ready for prime time.

This wasn’t about replacing anything Telemundo had already planned. It was about adding something incremental and creative to a broadcast that was going to air regardless, using AI intentionally to deepen engagement and expand what the coverage could do.

Telling stories beyond production limits

The creative challenge wasn’t finding interesting locations. It was making impossible locations feel believable enough to support the story.

Traditional production would have required multiple crews, international travel, location permits, visual effects, and weeks of post-production. None of those timelines aligned with a tournament where the next opponent wouldn’t be finalized until just days before broadcast.

Instead of asking where cameras could go, the team started asking a different question: Where should the story happen if there were no production limits at all?

That shift unlocked a completely new creative approach.

Designing moments instead of filming them