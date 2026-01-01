Ideal for:

Agents listing premium or luxury properties, brokerages building a high-production brand, and any agent who wants their content to stand out visually in a crowded social feed.

The opportunity

Most listing videos are filmed on a phone or outsourced to a videographer for hundreds of dollars per shoot. A cinematic home tour with HeyGen delivers film-quality production at a fraction of the cost and time, using Seedance 2-powered Avatar Shots to place your avatar in visually stunning scenes that match the property's character.

The result looks like a professional production. The process takes minutes.

Best practices:

Match the scene to the property. Use Generating Looks to brief Avatar Shots on the property style: modern and minimal, warm and traditional, coastal, urban. The backdrop should feel like the home.

Use Generating Looks to brief Avatar Shots on the property style: modern and minimal, warm and traditional, coastal, urban. The backdrop should feel like the home. Pair avatar narration with property footage. Layer your Avatar Shot over actual listing photos or AI-generated exterior b-roll to ground buyers in the real property before the cinematic elements take over.

Layer your Avatar Shot over actual listing photos or AI-generated exterior b-roll to ground buyers in the real property before the cinematic elements take over. Use picture-in-picture for narration. Keep your avatar visible as a picture-in-picture narrator while property visuals play in the background. It maintains your personal presence without dominating the frame.

Keep your avatar visible as a picture-in-picture narrator while property visuals play in the background. It maintains your personal presence without dominating the frame. Keep it premium. Cinematic home tours aren’t the place for text-heavy overlays or rapid cuts. Let the visuals breathe. Use slow transitions and clean captions.

Cinematic home tours aren’t the place for text-heavy overlays or rapid cuts. Let the visuals breathe. Use slow transitions and clean captions. Lead with the lifestyle. Open with the feeling of the property before the specs: the light, the space, the neighbourhood energy. Buyers decide emotionally first.

Key features:

Avatar Shots (Seedance 2): film-quality avatar scenes generated from a text prompt, the core tool for cinematic home tour production

Generating Looks: match your avatar's backdrop and setting to the property's character with a text prompt

Generative B-roll: generate cinematic property-adjacent visuals from a text prompt (Sora 2 / Veo 3.1) directly in AI Studio

Digital Twin / Avatar V: your digital twin as the on-screen narrator

Picture-in-picture layout: keep your avatar present as a narrator while property visuals fill the frame

Auto Edit: tidy up any recorded walkthrough footage before layering it with avatar narration

Translate Videos: produce the cinematic tour in multiple languages for international or multilingual buyer audiences

Pro tip

For a luxury property, generate 3 to 4 different Avatar Shots that match the home's aesthetic (interior warmth, exterior architecture, neighborhood lifestyle), and use them as scene transitions between narrated highlights. It gives the video a full production feel without a crew.

Customer story

Craig Veroni is a real estate agent in Vancouver, British Columbia, covering North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and the city itself. Before real estate, he spent more than a decade as a professional film and television actor, and video had always been at the center of his business.

After a fire and flood forced his family out of their home for nearly a year, his video production stopped completely.

"We'd been out of our house for about nine months. I couldn't produce any content. I didn't have any gear." Craig Veroni

When he saw fellow agents using HeyGen to grow new social channels with AI avatars, he was sceptical. Over three days in a small training group, he built his digital twin, refined his workflow, and published his first Instagram Reel.

"I was freaked out because I'm known for my video. I thought people were going to hate this." Craig Veroni

The twin worked because it was built from his own high-quality footage, trained on the library of videos he had already filmed, capturing his real looks and mannerisms. He paired it with professionally recorded voice models and updates every time a better avatar model ships.

He moved from one video a week to two Reels a day. Within the first week, every post outperformed anything he had done personally. On three separate occasions, complete strangers stopped him in public to say they were subscribers.

"The connection was working." Craig Veroni

Read the full story: How Craig Veroni scaled his real estate marketing with HeyGen

4x Instagram followers in 10 months | 2 Reels published per day with HeyGen | 770,000+ accounts reached monthly