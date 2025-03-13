Nakakapag-engganyo ang mga webinar at podcast, pero madalas matrabaho at magastos ang produksyon. Pinapasimple ng HeyGen ang proseso, kaya makakagawa ka ng propesyonal na on-demand na content sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Hindi mo na kailangan ng production team o kamera.
Traditional webinar and podcast production is time-intensive and requires a full team. With HeyGen, you can generate high-quality, on-demand content using AI avatars and automated voiceovers so you can focus on delivering value, not coordinating video production.
Drive more views with eye-catching promotional videos. Turn long-form webinars or podcasts into bite-sized, shareable clips for social media, email campaigns, and landing pages without extra editing.
Easily localize your webinar and podcast content with automatic AI-powered translations and lip-syncing. Create versions in multiple languages to expand your reach without additional production time.
Struggling to do more with less? Discover how AI-powered video solutions help marketers cut costs, scale content, and boost engagement—without sacrificing quality.
Paano gumawa ng on-demand na mga webinar at podcast gamit ang HeyGen
Mag-log in sa HeyGen at maghanda nang gumawa ng de-kalidad na on-demand na webinar recordings, video podcast, at promotional content sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto—kahit wala kang production team.
An on-demand webinar is a pre-recorded video presentation that audiences can watch anytime, unlike live webinars. With HeyGen, you can easily create professional on-demand webinars using AI avatars, customizable templates, and automated voiceovers—no video production team required.
HeyGen allows you to turn your podcast content into engaging video podcasts by adding AI avatars, captions, and visual elements. Simply upload your script or audio, select an avatar, and generate a dynamic video podcast that can be shared across platforms.
Yes! HeyGen makes it easy to create short, engaging promotional videos to drive webinar registrations or podcast listens. You can extract key moments, add branded visuals, and create teaser clips for social media, email campaigns, and landing pages, all powered by AI.
No. HeyGen is designed for marketers, not video editors. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools let you create high-quality webinar and podcast content without technical skills or expensive software.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize your video with brand colors, fonts, logos, and overlays, ensuring your content stays visually consistent across all platforms.
With HeyGen, you can easily break down long-form content into short, shareable clips. Highlight key takeaways, add subtitles, and format videos for different channels—such as LinkedIn, Instagram, and email marketing campaigns.
Oo naman! Nag-aalok ang HeyGen ng AI-powered na pagsasalin ng video, voice cloning, at lip-syncing, para mabilis mong mai-localize ang mga webinar at podcast sa iba’t ibang wika—nang walang karagdagang gastos sa produksyon.
Ginagamit ang HeyGen ng mga B2B marketer, content creator, sales team, at mga tagapagturo para mabilis at madaling gumawa at mag-scale ng mga webinar, video podcast, at promotional content—madalas na sinasamantala ang aming AI podcast creation features.
You can export your videos in various formats and share them across platforms like LinkedIn, YouTube, email campaigns, company websites, and internal communications tools. Customers also use Zapier to automate the upload process.
Sa HeyGen, makakagawa ka ng fully polished na on-demand webinar o podcast video sa loob lang ng ilang minuto, hindi linggo. Pumili lang ng template, i-upload ang iyong script, pumili ng avatar, at i-export ang iyong final na video—handa nang i-share.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.