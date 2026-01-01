Your social media audience scrolls fast. With HeyGen, you can create eye-catching AI videos for Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and more. Whether you’re launching a campaign, promoting a product, or connecting with your followers, stand out with scroll-stopping videos that are fast, scalable, and cost-effective.
Stop dealing with long production cycles and creative bottlenecks. Produce professional-grade videos on demand with HeyGen. Pick a ready-made template, customize your message, and publish - no advanced editing skills are required.
Creating high-quality social media content doesn’t have to break the bank. Streamline every step of the creation process, cutting out expensive agencies or extra in-house resources. The result? Polished, engaging videos at a fraction of the cost.
Reaching a global audience is easier than ever with HeyGen’s translation and localization tools. Produce content in over 170 languages and dialects with realistic lip-syncing and AI voiceovers, ensuring your message resonates with audiences everywhere.
Discover how Equity Trust creates 12 videos an hour with AI.
Learn how AGM expands social media reach with 10+ languages in hours.
See how Reply.io gained 50k followers and 5.7m views on TikTok.
“HeyGen has been incredibly helpful for us, especially since it was new territory for everyone involved. We didn’t have any viral videos until we started using HeyGen. Once we began using it, everything changed. Our follower count went up, and our audience became much more engaged with the content.”
Anastasiia Nak
GTM operator at Reply.io
How to create social media videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen, your AI-powered social media video editor for fast, professional-quality results.
HeyGen is an AI video generation platform and social media video editor that helps marketers produce high-quality, engaging content quickly and affordably. Whether you need personalized videos, localized clips, or on-brand visuals, HeyGen simplifies the entire production process.
With HeyGen’s social media video editor, you can produce professional-grade videos in minutes. Forget traditional video shoots and hours of editing—choose a template, customize it, and share.
Absolutely! Our AI-driven social media video editor features advanced translation and localization, so you can create videos in more than 10 languages. Realistic lip-sync and voice cloning help maintain authenticity.
Our social media video editor is perfect for product updates, educational content, promotional campaigns, personalized messages, and more. Repurpose your content across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube—wherever your audience is.
Definitely! Our social media video editor is built for lean teams, eliminating the need for costly production resources. Hit the ground running with user-friendly templates and fast editing tools.
HeyGen stands out with lifelike AI avatars, robust localization, and a user-friendly social media video editor interface. Your videos look polished and professional without the hefty fees.
Content created using our social media video editor is specifically designed to capture attention and boost engagement. From personalized elements to stunning visuals, you’ll see improved metrics in no time.
Not at all. Our social media video editor is user-friendly and requires no prior editing experience. Just log in, pick a template, and start creating.
Yes, our social media video editor makes it easy to repurpose existing content—turning old footage into new, high-impact videos for different platforms and audiences.
It’s straightforward to get started. Sign up for a free account, explore our social media video editor, and start creating your first video in minutes. HeyGen’s intuitive tools help you launch your social content strategy much faster.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.