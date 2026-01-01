Unlock new ways to create with HeyGen
From marketing campaigns and training modules to video ads and social media, HeyGen’s versatile AI platform brings any story to life.
Explore the full potential of HeyGen’s use cases
Users are constantly finding new ways to use HeyGen’s AI video platform to save time, reduce cost, and improve workflows, including building the ultimate video marketing tech stack. Here are a few of the top use cases we’re seeing.
Sales is all about building genuine connections. HeyGen makes it easy to create personalized sales videos that grab attention, engage leads, and move deals forward without ever recording a video. From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with individualized videos. Learn more about how to use HeyGen for personalized sales outreach.
Timely and transparent communication is critical for leadership teams. Whether providing company updates, addressing shareholders, or guiding employees through change, HeyGen enables leaders to create high-quality leadership videos efficiently without the need for a production team.
Training is only effective if people complete it. Lengthy slide shows and text-heavy manuals can quickly reduce engagement. With HeyGen, training and development teams can easily create AI training videos that improve completion rates, enhance knowledge retention, and boost performance.
Compliance training is essential for businesses to meet regulatory requirements and uphold ethical standards. Whether you need to educate employees on industry-specific policies, workplace safety guidelines, or anti-harassment protocols, HeyGen enables freelancers, HR teams, and compliance officers to create compliance training videos quickly without any need for costly production crews.
People don’t always read long emails, but they do watch videos. Whether you’re sharing company updates, industry insights, or content roundups, HeyGen makes it easy to turn static newsletters into engaging videos that keep your audience informed and interested.
Keeping employees engaged in corporate training videos is a challenge. Traditional elements like PDFs, static slides, and outdated videos fail to capture attention. HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging, on-brand corporate training videos. Whether it's compliance or leadership development, you can deliver effective training without the hassle of production. Check out the engagement statistics for corporate training videos.
Certified to meet global security and compliance standards
The best AI video production platform for enterprises is one that combines innovation, speed, and scalability to keep you ahead of competitors. HeyGen is built for global organizations, enabling teams to create, personalize, and localize videos at scale with lifelike AI avatars and advanced translation technology. Unlike traditional production cycles that take weeks, HeyGen delivers enterprise video content in hours—so your business can launch faster, adapt quickly, and stay competitive. With enterprise-grade security, including SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, HeyGen ensures your data remains protected while you accelerate video production worldwide.
AI video for marketing helps promote your business by enabling faster content creation, personalized messaging, and global scalability. Instead of relying on costly agencies or additional headcount, HeyGen allows marketing teams to produce high-quality videos in hours, tailor content to specific audiences, and repurpose videos across channels. This not only accelerates campaign execution but also boosts engagement and conversions by delivering the right video message at the right time.
AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalize, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions, making AI video marketing an essential tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow faster.
An AI marketing video generator works by transforming text or presentations into professional videos using AI-powered avatars, natural voiceovers, and automated editing. With HeyGen, enterprises can input a script, choose from diverse avatars, and instantly generate on-brand videos ready for marketing campaigns. This process eliminates long production cycles and gives teams the speed and flexibility to continuously deliver fresh business video content.
An AI sales video generator allows sales teams to create personalized outreach videos at scale, increasing engagement and response rates. Instead of sending static emails, reps can use HeyGen to generate dynamic videos tailored to each account or prospect. This level of personalization makes sales outreach feel more human, more memorable, and ultimately more effective at driving meetings and pipeline growth—without requiring any video production expertise.
Yes, an enterprise video platform can replace many traditional agencies for video creation. Platforms like HeyGen provide faster turnaround, lower costs, and greater flexibility compared to agencies, which often require weeks of planning and high budgets. With AI-powered video production, enterprises can generate and update videos instantly, localize content for global audiences, and maintain brand consistency—all without relying on external vendors.
A trusted enterprise video platform ensures complete security for corporate and customer data. HeyGen is SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, offering enterprise-grade encryption, role-based access controls, and secure cloud infrastructure. Your data will also not be used to train our models. This means enterprises can confidently use AI video for marketing, training, sales, and communications, knowing sensitive data is always protected.
Yes—AI video production is ideal for translation and localization at scale. With HeyGen, enterprises can instantly translate scripts, clone voices, and lip-sync avatars in over 40 languages. This ensures every global audience receives high-quality, culturally accurate videos without the time and cost of traditional production—making it easier for enterprises to deliver training, marketing, and communication videos worldwide.
The best AI video platform for enterprises is one that integrates seamlessly with CRM and marketing automation tools. HeyGen connects with systems like HubSpot, enabling marketing and sales teams to embed personalized videos directly into campaigns, track viewer engagement, and measure ROI across the customer journey.
Yes, AI video marketing is safe for regulated industries when you use a platform built for enterprise security and compliance. HeyGen is independently audited for SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, ensuring strict data protection and governance controls. Enterprises in finance, healthcare, and other regulated industries can confidently create and distribute videos without compromising compliance standards.
With an AI sales video generator, enterprises can create a wide range of videos, including personalized prospecting videos, product demos, onboarding tutorials, customer success stories, and account-based marketing campaigns. HeyGen’s avatar library and customizable templates make it simple to produce sales videos that drive engagement across every stage of the buyer journey.
Enterprises typically see ROI from an enterprise AI video platform within a few days. By replacing expensive agencies, reducing production timelines, and enabling global localization, HeyGen lowers costs while accelerating campaign execution. Faster go-to-market speeds, improved personalization, and global reach help enterprises generate measurable revenue impact in record time.
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