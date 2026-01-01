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Instantly create product videos to educate your audience

Simplify complex ideas and enhance customer engagement with HeyGen. Whether you’re launching a new product or guiding users through a workflow, HeyGen helps you create professional, on-brand explainer videos in minutes without a production team or complex editing.

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Benefits and value

Explain complex features with engaging product videos

Create product videos without the bottlenecks

Your products deserve an elevated first impression. Traditional video production is expensive and time-intensive. HeyGen automates the process, enabling teams to produce high-quality product videos faster and at a fraction of the cost.

Benefit 1 visual

Elevate your how-to guides with engaging visual templates

Turn dry, technical manuals into captivating how-to guides by learning how to use HeyGen for how-to videos. Use the most lifelike avatars in the market, motion graphics, and crisp narration to simplify learning and ensure your audience quickly grasps even the most intricate processes.

Benefit 2 visual

Iterate, scale, and translate videos faster than ever before

Quickly update messaging, swap visuals, and personalize your product videos with HeyGen’s AI-powered platform. Test, optimize, and tailor content for any audience in over 170 languages and dialec without reshoots or expensive edits.

Benefit 3 visual

Discover how marketing teams educate customers

Tomorrow.io

Tomorrow.io

Learn how Tomorrow.io revolutionizes marketing and content creation.

Pyne

Pyne

Discover how Pyne achieve 4x faster time-to-value and 2.3x more conversions.

“We serve a lot of different business units. We need to stand out like any marketing team does. But also, given our size, we have to be especially scrappy. That’s why we really leaned into and embraced AI instead of just reacting to it.”

Kelly Peters

VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io

Kelly Peters

How to create product videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create impressive, professional-quality product videos in minutes by learning how to create a product explainer video.

  1. Find the perfect product video template or start from scratch
  1. Record your screen with HeyGen’s Chrome extension
  1. Add a talk track and avatar to your product video
  1. Customize your product video
  1. Get creative with more design elements
  1. Submit your product video

FAQ

What is HeyGen, and how can it help with product explainer videos?

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that creates professional, customizable videos using AI avatars. It simplifies the creation process for product explainer videos by allowing you to craft engaging, informative content without needing a full production team.

How are HeyGen product videos different from traditional videos?

HeyGen uses AI avatars, eliminating the need for live actors, complex equipment, or lengthy production cycles. The platform enables rapid video creation, easy updates, and localization for global audiences.

Can I customize the AI avatars in my product videos?

Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize avatars to reflect your brand’s personality. You can choose from a variety of avatars, adjust their appearance, and script their dialogue to align with your messaging.

Are HeyGen product videos suitable for multilingual audiences?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports multiple languages, allowing you to create explainer videos that serve diverse markets. You can provide localized content with high-quality voiceovers in the language of your choice.

How do I update a product video when my product changes?

Updating videos with HeyGen is fast and straightforward. Simply modify the script or visuals on the platform, and your updated video will be ready in minutes.

Can HeyGen product videos be used on multiple platforms?

Yes, HeyGen product videos are versatile and can be optimized for use on websites, social media, email campaigns, or internal training platforms.

How long does it take to create a product explainer video with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a professional-quality product video in as little as a few hours, depending on how complex your script and visual needs are.

Do I need any production skills to create a product video with HeyGen?

Not at all. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface is designed for marketers, educators, and businesses without technical expertise. The platform guides you through the video creation process step by step.

Which industries benefit most from HeyGen’s product videos?

HeyGen is ideal for industries like SaaS, e-commerce, education, healthcare, and more—anywhere clear product communication and customer engagement are priorities.

How do I get started with HeyGen for product explainers?

Getting started is simple! Sign up for HeyGen, explore its AI video creation tools, and start building your first AI-powered product video today.

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