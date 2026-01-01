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High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video

When it comes to ad campaigns, speed and quality can be the difference between success and missed opportunities. With HeyGen, marketers can create professional, eye-catching ads for multiple platforms in a fraction of the time. Learn more about how to create effective ads using HeyGen. Scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team. Scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team.

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Benefits and value

Achieve more with AI video ads you can count on

Produce stunning ads in minutes with zero hassle

Skip the long production cycles and high costs of traditional ad creation. HeyGen’s AI ad generator empowers you to produce stunning, on-brand ads in a fraction of the time, letting you beat tight deadlines and keep your campaigns ahead of the curve.

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Maximize ROI with dynamic, personalized ads

Get more value from every ad dollar by creating videos that truly resonate with your audience, while saving time and scaling what works. With HeyGen’s AI video tools and powerful API, you can personalize ads dynamically for millions of viewers on platforms like YouTube and match scripts to the content they’re watching. Explore how to create AI UGC ads with HeyGen.

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Effortless ad testing and optimization for maximum impact

Quickly generate variations of your ads to test multiple messages, calls-to-action, or visuals. With HeyGen’s AI, you can gather insights and optimize campaigns faster, ensuring data-driven decisions boost performance at every turn. Learn how to A/B test AI videos like a performance marketer.

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See how leading brands scale ad creation

Trivago

Trivago

Discover how trivago saves 3-4 months and localizes ads for 30 markets.

Tomorrow.io

Tomorrow.io

Discover how Tomorrow.io scales personalized video content.

Ogilvy

Ogilvy

See how Ogilvy uses HeyGen to create personalized ads that sing.

"We ran tests with other personalized video platforms, and HeyGen came out on top for quality. We were transparent with their team from the beginning because of the high-risk, high-reward environment of trying this for the first time, and the risk was worth it."

Kelly Peters

VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io

Kelly Peters

How to create video ads with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start crafting eye-catching AI-generated ads in just minutes. You can also generate a video ad from a link using URL-to-Video.

  1. Find the perfect video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars, and backgrounds
  1. Add a talk track and avatar to your product video
  1. Customize your AI video ad
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video ad

FAQ

What is HeyGen, and how does it help with AI ad creation?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video generation platform that simplifies creating professional ads. It helps marketers quickly produce video ads for social media, display, or retargeting—without expensive production or long turnaround times.

How does HeyGen save time when producing ads?

By replacing traditional production workflows with AI. You can pick templates, drop in your script, brand elements, and a lifelike AI avatar to produce final ads in minutes instead of days or weeks.

Can I use HeyGen across multiple platforms?

Absolutely! HeyGen supports creating ads for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and more. Adjust the aspect ratio and length to match each channel’s specs.

How does HeyGen support personalized ads at scale?

You can customize each ad’s messaging, visuals, or voiceover for different audiences or languages, making it ideal for retargeting, localizing, or ABM campaigns.

Can I create ads in multiple languages with HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen’s translation tools allow you to generate ads in over 170 languages and dialects, with accurate lip-sync for realistic voiceovers. It’s ideal for global campaigns that need to maintain authenticity across different regions.

Do I need editing skills to create AI video ads?

No. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editor make advanced editing accessible to anyone, regardless of experience.

How does HeyGen reduce production costs with AI?

HeyGen eliminates the need for full production teams, expensive shoots, and advanced post-production. The AI-driven approach drastically lowers the cost of creating high-quality ads in-house.

What about repurposing content with HeyGen’s AI ad platform?

You can quickly update or localize older ad content, adapt the format for different platforms, incorporate new branding, or swap out messaging, effectively recycling existing videos for fresh campaigns. This maximizes your content’s value while saving you time.

How is HeyGen different from other AI video ad tools?

HeyGen stands out with its lifelike AI avatars, advanced localization capabilities, and streamlined video creation process. It’s built for marketers who need to create high-quality, scalable content quickly, making it ideal for modern ad campaigns.

Does HeyGen support international ad campaigns?

HeyGen simplifies global ad campaigns by offering translation, localization, and personalization features all in one platform. You can quickly produce ads for multiple regions, ensuring consistency and authenticity across different markets without added complexity.

How do I start creating AI ads with HeyGen?

Getting started is easy. Sign up for a free account, explore the platform’s templates and features, and create your first ad in just minutes. HeyGen’s intuitive tools make it simple to produce engaging ads, whether you’re running a local campaign or launching globally.

Is HeyGen suitable for small teams with limited resources?

Yes! HeyGen is designed to help teams of all sizes create impactful ads without needing a big budget or extensive resources. Its affordable pricing and time-saving tools make it ideal for lean marketing teams looking to maximize their output.

Can HeyGen integrate with my existing marketing stack?

HeyGen easily fits into your existing workflow. Once you create your videos, you can download and upload them to your preferred ad platforms, CRMs, or content management tools for seamless distribution.

What kinds of ads can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen is versatile and supports a wide range of ad types, including social media ads, retargeting videos, explainer ads, and localised campaigns. Its tools are designed to help you produce content that stands out and drives results.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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