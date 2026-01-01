HeyGen vs Hour One: Which AI video generator is best?
Let’s figure out which product fits your needs by comparing HeyGen and Hour One's features and pricing as leading AI video generators.
Compare features side by side
HeyGen and Hour One are advanced AI video creation platforms that offer similar features, such as AI avatars and text-to-speech capabilities transforming educational experiences for making personalized AI-generated videos. Let’s compare features, customer reviews, and pricing to determine the best AI video generator tools for your needs.
HeyGen
Hour one
Avatars
120+
100+
Stock avatars
Custom studio avatars
Custom web avatars
Custom photo avatars
Custom AI outfit Avatars
Emotions
Gestures
Lip-sync
4.7/5
2.0/5
Multiple avatars on screen
Avatar style
FaceSwap
Pricing plan comparison
When you’re choosing an AI video generation platform, pricing is a crucial factor, along with the features on offer. So how does HeyGen's pricing compare to Hour One? Pricing strategy plays a key role in software selection and helps you make informed decisions.
Free Plan
Creator
Team
HeyGen pricing
$ 0
$ 29/month
$ 39/mo
Three Advantages of Choosing HeyGen Over Hour One
If you feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information shown in charts, here are three clear advantages that make HeyGen a better choice than Hour One as an AI video maker.
More avatar types and features
HeyGen offers a wider range of avatar types and features: Avatar Pro, Avatar Lite, and Talking Photo. The first two support three view modes (close-up, half-body, and circle view) and a unique FaceSwap feature, enhancing your AI video creation experience.
Multiple voice options
HeyGen offers a comprehensive voice library supporting over 175 languages, with 300+ voices and accents. Additionally, users can fine-tune the voice’s speed and pitch or even create an AI-cloned voice, making this AI video generator incredibly versatile.
Exceptional video editing experience
Equipped with a rich suite of built-in tools, HeyGen also offers an extensive library of media elements. Users can leverage these resources to create compelling, engaging AI-generated video content.
HeyGen Alternatives
HeyGen vs. alternatives: comparing HeyGen’s best features
Compared with alternatives like Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, HeyGen stands out for its quality, flexibility, and all-in-one features, reinforcing its position as the leading AI video generator.
Video creation just became your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance
Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralized admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen is trusted by the world’s top creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and multiple Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card required
- 1,000+ Avatars
"This tool is very user-friendly, with helpful step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs."
"HeyGen is incredibly intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look very natural."
"This is now achieved in much less time and without any travel. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week."
"What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with zero compromise on quality."
"I’m not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I made a professional video on my first try. Absolutely love it."
"I was skeptical at first, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient."
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
What is HeyGen?
HeyGen is an AI-powered video platform that enables you to create high-quality videos using lifelike AI avatars and multilingual voice cloning, with no technical skills required. Learn more.
How do you create an AI avatar with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can create a lifelike AI avatar that mirrors your expressions and gestures using its advanced tools. Learn how.
How do I access the HeyGen API?
The HeyGen API offers features similar to the web application, allowing you to integrate it into your workflows. Access the API.
How do I get started with video creation on HeyGen?
Visit the HeyGen website, click 'Try HeyGen for Free,' choose from templates, and select your aspect ratio. Get started here and begin transforming your video creation process for free!
What features does HeyGen provide?
HeyGen offers text-to-video, face swap, multi-scene videos, numerous avatars, and supports multiple languages. See all features.
What is an AI video generator?
An AI video generator uses artificial intelligence to create videos from text prompts or other inputs. It simplifies video creation with AI-generated visuals, narration, and avatars. Learn more about AI generators.
Are AI video generators easy for beginners to use?
Yes, modern AI video generators like HeyGen are designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, accessible to beginners, with advanced features for experienced users. Explore HeyGen and start creating for free!
Can AI video generators use my own images or voice?
Many AI video generators let you upload images or voice recordings, offering AI avatars and multilingual text-to-speech features. Make use of these features.