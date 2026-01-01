HeyGen vs Synthesia:
Which AI video
generator is best?
HeyGen is a Synthesia alternative for enterprises to create secure, studio-quality AI videos at scale for training, compliance, marketing, onboarding, and more. It enables global teams to produce brand-consistent content in 175+ languages within minutes, with full control and governance.
- Industry-leading realism in AI avatars, with performance that adapts to your script
- Direct LMS integration and SCORM export for streamlined deployment
- Multilingual scalability for global workforce enablement and enterprise-grade security with robust access controls
HeyGen is trusted by 170,000+ teams, from startups to Fortune 100 companies
HeyGen and Synthesia are popular platforms for creating and editing AI-generated videos. They both automate tasks using AI algorithms in video editing, such as generating AI human avatars and text-to-speech capabilities. To choose the right tool for you, compare features, customer reviews, and pricing across multiple charts.
HeyGen
Synthesia
Primary enterprise focus
Enterprise L&D, Training, Comms, Marketing, Sales
Multi-dept
Avatar realism
Hyper-realistic
Near-human
Languages supported
175+
140+
Lip-sync
5/5
4.7/5
SCORM export
Yes
Yes
LMS integration
Yes
Yes
Interactive Avatars (embedded)
Yes
Limited
Branching scenarios / quizzes
Via Interactive Avatar integration
No
PPT/PDF to video
Yes
Yes
Custom Avatar
Yes
Yes
Video agent (AI automation)
High-volume pipeline automation
No
Brand kit & version control
Yes
Yes
RBAC (Role-Based Access Control)
Yes
Yes
SSO / SAML
Yes
Yes
SOC 2 Type II
Yes
Yes
GDPR compliance
Yes
Yes
CCPA compliance
Yes
Yes
EU–US Data Privacy Framework
Yes
Yes
Data NOT used for AI training
Explicitly guaranteed
No explicit guarantee
Audit logs
Yes
Yes
MFA
Yes
Yes
SCIM provisioning
Yes
Yes
API for automation
Yes
Yes
CRM/LMS/MarTech integrations
Yes
Yes
Internal comms use cases
Yes
Yes
Global remote onboarding
Yes
Yes
Security docs under NDA
Yes
Yes
Best fit for enterprise
Training, Comms & Marketing at global scale, Multi-dept enterprise with strict governance
Multi-dept enterprise with strict governance
G2 ratings
4.8/5
4.7/5
Why choose HeyGen instead of Synthesia?
HeyGen delivers the most realistic avatars on the market, faster turnaround, and more precise creative control.
Higher-fidelity avatar realism
HeyGen avatars are built with advanced facial mapping and motion modelling that capture subtle micro-expressions, natural blink patterns, and accurate mouth articulation. This produces tighter lip-sync, smoother transitions between expressions, and more human-like delivery that holds attention in longer-form content.
Faster script-to-video output
HeyGen’s rendering and editing workflow enables rapid script updates, scene adjustments, and near-instant regeneration without restarting projects. Teams can iterate multiple versions quickly, reducing production time while maintaining consistent visual quality across outputs.
More granular creative control
HeyGen offers deeper control over avatar appearance, camera framing, voice tone replication, pacing, and on-screen composition. This allows teams to fine-tune delivery, align precisely with brand standards, and produce distinctive videos instead of relying on rigid templates.
Enterprise-grade security you can document
HeyGen and Synthesia share similar security foundations: both are SOC 2 Type II certified, comply with GDPR, CCPA, and the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, and support SAML SSO, SCIM, RBAC, and audit logs. Neither uses enterprise data for model training, but HeyGen explicitly guarantees this for added assurance.
HeyGen vs Synthesia pricing: See how much you can save with HeyGen.
Synthesia locks SCORM export and 1-click translation behind its Enterprise tier, and custom avatars cost $1,000/year on top of your plan. HeyGen includes SCORM, translation, branching, and quizzes starting from the free plan with no per-feature surcharges.
HeyGen
Synthesia
Free plan
Yes, full studio
Yes, limited (watermarked, no downloads)
Starter / Creator
$24/mo
$29/mo Starter | $89/mo Creator
Enterprise
Custom
Custom
Per-minute charges
None at any tier
Credit-based on Starter and Creator
SCORM export
All plans
Enterprise only
1-click translation
All plans
Enterprise only
Branching & quizzes
All plans
Creator and above
SSO / Brand kit
Enterprise only
Enterprise only
Languages
175+
140+
Stock Avatars
1,100+
240+
Custom Avatar cost
Included in plans
$1,000/year add-on
Video creation just became your superpower
Create L&D, training, compliance, marketing, sales, and internal comms content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Turn scripts, PDFs, slide decks, and URLs into lifelike avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overhead. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team.
One video. Every language. Every market.
Translate existing content into 175+ languages and dialects with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen helps global teams unlock new audiences in minutes, not months.
The largest professional avatar library
Make every viewer feel seen. Create authentic, individualized videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required.
Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalized content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack. Export with SCORM tracking for direct LMS delivery. HeyGen's API gives engineering teams programmatic access to build video generation into any product or workflow.
Enterprise-grade security and compliance
SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliance come standard. Role-based access controls, audit logs, centralized admin tools, and SSO protect your content pipeline. Customer data is never used for model training. Synthesia offers enterprise security, but HeyGen's governance framework gives IT and compliance teams deeper control from day one.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen is trusted by the world's top creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and a number of Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card required
- 1,000+ Avatars
"This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs."
"HeyGen is incredibly intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes videos look very natural."
"This is now achieved in much less time and without any travel. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week."
"What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with zero compromise on quality."
"I’m not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I created a professional video on my first try. Absolutely love it."
"I was skeptical at first, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch, and it definitely makes our workflow more efficient."
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Can marketing teams repurpose a single video across multiple campaigns and channels?
HeyGen lets marketing teams swap scripts, avatars, and languages on a single project to create dozens of variations for ads, social, email, and landing pages without rebuilding from scratch. Synthesia’s template-based approach is more rigid, making rapid multi-channel repurposing harder at scale.
How can creators and solopreneurs get started without a budget?
HeyGen offers a free plan with access to the full studio, so creators can produce and publish videos before spending anything. Synthesia has no free tier, requiring a paid commitment upfront before you can test whether the platform fits your workflow.
Which platform is better for sales enablement and outreach?
HeyGen lets sales teams create personalized avatar videos for prospecting, demos, and follow-ups using custom digital twins and voice clones. One-to-one personalization scales across entire pipelines. Synthesia focuses on standardized corporate content, making it less flexible for individualized outreach that drives conversions.
Which is better for corporate training: HeyGen or Synthesia?
HeyGen is a better choice than Synthesia for corporate training because it offers more realistic, high-quality avatars that make content more engaging and lifelike. It also goes beyond standard training by enabling personalized videos with digital twins and voice clones, giving teams much more flexibility and impact, whereas Synthesia is mainly focused on more rigid, standardized corporate content.
Can internal comms teams replace costly town hall recordings and executive updates
HeyGen lets you turn an executive into a digital twin and produce polished video updates from a script alone. No filming, no scheduling, no studio booking. Synthesia requires a dedicated recording session to build each custom avatar, adding lead time and cost every time you onboard a new presenter.
Which platform gives agencies and consultants more creative flexibility for client work
HeyGen's granular controls over camera framing, gestures, transitions, and avatar appearance let agencies deliver differentiated, client-specific videos. Multiple avatars can appear in a single scene for panel-style or conversational formats. Synthesia's more standardized output makes it harder to produce creative work that truly stands apart.
How does each platform support product and feature announcement videos?
HeyGen's fast script-to-video pipeline means product marketing teams can produce launch videos, feature walkthroughs, and release notes content on tight deadlines. When specs change at the last minute, update the script and regenerate in minutes rather than rebooking a shoot.
Which is better for HR teams building onboarding programs across multiple regions?
HeyGen combines avatar-led onboarding templates, lip-synced translation into 175+ languages, and direct LMS delivery with SCORM tracking in one workflow. HR teams can build region-specific programs without extra tools or vendors. Synthesia supports multilingual video but lacks the native LMS depth and onboarding templates that simplify multi-region deployment.