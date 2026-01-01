HeyGen vs D-ID:
Which AI video generator is best?
Discover how HeyGen enables enterprises to create secure, studio-quality AI videos for executive communications, compliance, onboarding, and large-scale learning and development. Built for enterprise IT requirements with SOC 2 Type II alignment, SSO, and LMS integration, HeyGen helps global organizations produce brand-consistent training content in 175+ languages and dialects in minutes instead of weeks while maintaining full governance and control.
Enterprise security and access control standards
Direct LMS integration for streamlined deployment
Multilingual scalability for global workforce enablement
HeyGen is trusted by 170,000+ teams, from startups to Fortune 100 companies
HeyGen
D-ID
Primary enterprise focus (L&D, training, comms, marketing, sales)
Yes
No
Avatar realism (full-body, hyper-realistic vs. portrait/headshot)
5/5
4/5
Languages supported (with lip-sync and voice cloning)
175+
120+
SCORM export (native with completion rules)
Yes
No
LMS integration (HTML embed, live sync, Workday, Moodle)
Yes
No
Interactive Avatars (embeddable in LMS/intranet)
Yes
No
Branching scenarios / quizzes
Yes
No
PPT/PDF to video
Yes
No
Custom Avatar and voice cloning
Yes
No
Video Agent (high-volume pipeline automation)
Yes
No
Brand kit & version control (centralized, multi-department)
Yes
No
RBAC (Role-Based Access Control)
Yes
No
SSO / SAML (with SCIM provisioning)
Yes
No
SOC 2 Type II
Yes
No
GDPR compliance
Yes
No
ISO 42001 (AI governance)
No
No
CCPA compliance
Yes
No
Data NOT used for AI training (explicit guarantee)
Yes
No
Audit logs
Yes
No
MFA
Yes
No
SCIM provisioning
Yes
No
API for automation (REST API, programmatic video generation)
Yes
No
CRM/LMS/MarTech integrations (HubSpot, Zapier, Make, n8n)
Yes
No
Internal comms (HR, change management, remote onboarding)
Yes
No
Global remote onboarding (multi-region, multi-language)
Yes
No
Security docs under NDA (SOC 2, pentest, security policies)
Yes
No
G2 rating
4.8/5
4.6/5
3 advantages to choose HeyGen over Synthesia
Feeling overwhelmed by all the options? Here are 3 key advantages to choose HeyGen over Synthesia, the leading AI video maker.
Better AI avatar quality
HeyGen offers superior lip-sync and more natural avatar movements, a wider variety of avatar styles, and effectively eliminates any unsettling Uncanny Valley Effect in AI technology. This makes it a standout AI video generator, perfect for creating lifelike AI-generated video content.
More avatar types and features
Enjoy a diverse range of avatar types and features: Avatar Pro, Avatar Lite, and Talking Photo. Each of these supports three distinct view modes (close-up, half-body, and circle view), along with a one-of-a-kind FaceSwap feature that enhances the versatility of this leading AI video generator.
Advanced video editing and media features
HeyGen provides all the built-in tools needed for video creation, offering a broader range of media elements. It comes with AI scripts courtesy of ChatGPT, auto-translation capabilities, and URL-to-video options, making it an excellent AI video generator for both beginners and experienced users.
HeyGen vs D-ID pricing
D-ID caps video output by minutes on every tier. Even its $299.99/mo Advanced plan limits you to 65 minutes. HeyGen offers unlimited video creation on all paid plans starting at $24/mo, with native SCORM export, full RBAC, SCIM, MFA, and audit logs included as standard. At the enterprise level, both offer custom pricing, but HeyGen ships a larger avatar library and broader security tooling out of the box.
HeyGen
D-ID
Free plan
Yes, full studio
14-day trial only (watermarked)
Starter / Creator
$24/mo
$5.99/mo Lite / $16/mo Pro
Advanced / Business
$149/mo
$299.99/mo
Enterprise
Custom
Custom
Video limits
Unlimited on all paid plans
Minute-capped (10 to 65 min/mo)
Per-minute charges
None at any tier
Minutes deducted per video
SCORM export
All plans
Available (fewer languages)
1-click translation
All paid plans
Available (fewer languages)
RBAC, SCIM & MFA
Full support
Limited or not offered
Audit logs
Included
Not standard
Languages
175+
30+
Stock avatars
500+
Limited selection
Custom avatar cost
Included in plans
Varies by tier
HeyGen vs. alternatives
Comparison of HeyGen’s top features.
Compared with Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, HeyGen stands out as the best AI video generator thanks to its quality, flexibility, and all-in-one features that enhance the AI video creation experience
Video creation just became your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike, full-body avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overhead. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team. D-ID's portrait-only output limits video formats to talking-head clips, requiring additional tools for full-scene production.
One video. Every language. Every market.
Translate existing content into 175+ languages with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen helps global teams reach new audiences in minutes, not months. D-ID supports multilingual voices but does not match HeyGen's breadth of language coverage or lip-sync precision.
The largest professional Avatar library
Make every viewer feel seen. Create authentic, individualized videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required. D-ID's Avatar selection is smaller and primarily optimized for portrait-style outputs rather than diverse, full-scene compositions.
Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalized content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack. Export with SCORM tracking for direct LMS delivery. HeyGen's API gives engineering teams programmatic access to build video generation into any product or workflow. D-ID has a strong REST API for developers, but its CRM, LMS, and MarTech integration ecosystem is more limited.
Enterprise-grade security and compliance
SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliance come standard. Role-based access controls, audit logs, centralized admin tools, and SSO protect your content pipeline. Customer data is never used for model training. D-ID offers SOC 2 and GDPR, but lacks CCPA compliance, MFA, SCIM provisioning, audit logs, and a clear data training exclusion — leaving significant gaps for enterprise IT and compliance teams.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen is trusted by the world’s top creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and a number of Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card required
- 1,000+ Avatars
"This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs."
"HeyGen is incredibly intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look very natural."
"This is now achieved in much less time and without any travel. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week."
"What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with zero compromise on quality."
"I’m not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I made a professional video on my first try. Absolutely love it."
I was skeptical, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Can marketing teams repurpose a single video across multiple campaigns and channels?
HeyGen lets marketing teams swap scripts, avatars, and languages on a single project to create dozens of variations for ads, social, email, and landing pages without rebuilding from scratch. D-ID's marketing focus centres on personalized outreach and talking head clips, which limits the creative range available for multi-format campaign repurposing at scale.
How can creators and solopreneurs get started with no budget?
HeyGen offers a free plan with access to the full studio, so creators can produce and publish videos before spending anything. D-ID provides a 14-day free trial with limited credits, after which a paid subscription is required. There is no permanent free tier.
Which platform is better for sales enablement and outreach?
HeyGen lets sales teams create personalized avatar videos for prospecting, demos, and follow-ups using custom digital twins and voice clones. One-to-one personalization scales across entire pipelines. D-ID supports personalized video at API scale, making it viable for developer-driven outreach automation, but lacks the built-in Studio workflows and avatar depth that non-technical sales teams need to operate independently.
Can internal comms teams replace costly town hall recordings and executive updates?
HeyGen lets you turn an executive into a digital twin and produce polished video updates from a script alone. No filming, no scheduling, no studio booking. D-ID can generate talking head videos from a photo and script, but its portrait-only format and limited brand kit and governance tools make it less suited for polished, company-wide executive communications that need to look and feel on-brand.
Which platform gives agencies and consultants greater creative flexibility for client work?
HeyGen's granular controls over camera framing, gestures, transitions, and avatar appearance let agencies deliver differentiated, client-specific videos. Multiple avatars can appear in a single scene for panel-style or conversational formats. D-ID's output is constrained to single-presenter, portrait-style videos, offering less creative range for agencies producing varied client deliverables.
How does each platform support product and feature announcement videos?
HeyGen's fast script-to-video pipeline means product marketing teams can produce launch videos, feature walkthroughs, and release notes content on tight deadlines. When specs change at the last minute, update the script and regenerate in minutes rather than rebooking a shoot. D-ID can also generate quick talking head videos, but the lack of full-scene composition and limited brand controls makes it harder to produce announcement content that meets enterprise brand standards.
Which is better for HR teams building onboarding programs across multiple regions?
HeyGen combines avatar-led onboarding templates, lip-synced translation into 175+ languages, and direct LMS delivery with SCORM tracking in one workflow. HR teams can build region-specific programs without extra tools or vendors. D-ID offers limited SCORM support and no native LMS depth, meaning HR teams would need to piece together additional tools to manage multi-region onboarding at scale.