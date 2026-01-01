AI video generators: a comprehensive comparison
AI video generators like HeyGen and Elai have revolutionized the accessibility and personalization of video content for businesses of all sizes. These tools are not created equal. In this AI video generator comparison, we delve into their key features and pricing differences, focusing on how HeyGen’s avatar quality and customization options deliver superior videos compared to its competitors. Dive into the AI video generator use cases to discover their extensive utility.
HeyGen
Elai
G2 rating
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
Pricing
Free (3 min. of video) $24/month* (5 min. of video) $69/month* (30 min. of video) Custom
Free (1 min. of video) $29/month (40 min. of video) Custom
Stock avatars
120+
120+
Languages
170+
75+
Voice accents
300+
300+
AI script generation
Stock script templates
200+
160+
Music media
90+
70+
Customer support
24/7
*When billed annually
Compare product features
HeyGen and Elai are user-friendly AI video generators created to foster business growth and enhance video creation. Both platforms offer realistic AI avatars and natural text-to-speech interactions. However, their features and support services differ widely. For those who prioritize high quality, advanced customization options, and a broader selection of avatars, music styles, and languages, HeyGen stands out in this AI video generator comparison. While Elai handles basic tasks, its limited features cannot match the tools necessary to enhance a unique brand identity. Explore how deepfake videos and their impact highlight the need for superior personalization in video content.
HeyGen
Elai
Stock avatars
250+
129+
Custom studio avatars
Custom web Avatars
Custom photo Avatars
Custom AI outfit Avatars
Lip-sync
4.7/5
2.5/5
Avatar style
FaceSwap
Compare pricing plans
Pricing is pivotal in choosing the best AI video generator tools. HeyGen allows beginners to start creating videos for free with three minutes of available content, whereas Elai offers only one minute. Tailored pricing plans in HeyGen are available, ensuring suitability for various budgets.
Free
Creator
Team
Enterprise
HeyGen pricing (when billed annually)
$ 0
$ 24/month
$ 69/month
Custom
HeyGen vs. Elai customer reviews
HeyGen
Elai
G2
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
Trustpilot
4.5/5 (1,328 reviews)
4.5/5 (104 reviews
Why choose HeyGen over Elai?
While sharing many core features, HeyGen's avatar quality and customization capabilities are unmatched. For creating highly personalized videos, HeyGen stands out with more avatar styles, a wider range of video templates, and more languages.
Avatar
HeyGen offers more than 250 stock avatars, plus custom AI outfits, studio avatars, and unique FaceSwap features. Its lip-sync technology is stronger than Elai, which only provides 120 stock avatars and does not include the FaceSwap feature.
Template
HeyGen offers access to over 400 professional video templates, with frequent updates to the library. Elai offers just over 160 templates, giving HeyGen users an 88% advantage in creating and customizing stunning videos quickly.
Voice features
HeyGen allows users to adjust AI voice speed and pitch, upload personal voice recordings, or record online — a capability Elai does not support. HeyGen's provision of multiple user seats and guest access promotes team collaboration across any location, streamlining the video creation process.
HeyGen vs. alternatives
Comparison of HeyGen’s top features.
When comparing HeyGen to tools like Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, it’s clear that HeyGen stands out for its quality, flexibility, and comprehensive features.
Video creation just became your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance
Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralized admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen is trusted by the world’s top creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and a number of Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card
- 1,000+ Avatars
"This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs."
"HeyGen is incredibly intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look very natural."
"This is now achieved in much less time and without any travel. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week."
"What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with zero compromise on quality."
"I’m not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I created a professional video on my first try. Absolutely love it."
"I was skeptical at first, but the AI quality really impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch, and it definitely makes our workflow more efficient."
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Are both HeyGen and Elai easy to use?
HeyGen and Elai designers created them for user-friendliness, which makes it easy for businesses to access them and enhance video creation.
Are HeyGen or Elai free to use?
HeyGen has a free plan that lets you create up to three minutes of video. This is a great way to get started.
How do you create AI videos with HeyGen?
To create videos with HeyGen, you choose avatars and templates. You can also customize text-to-speech features for your content. This makes for a smooth user experience.
What do customer testimonials say about HeyGen?
Testimonials reflect satisfaction with HeyGen’s superior customization and avatar quality, highlighting its advantages over competitors.