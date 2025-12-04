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Translate videos from
English to Malayalam

You can turn any English video into natural Malayalam in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Malayalam voiceovers, or fully localise your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a simple and efficient way to reach Malayalam-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.

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136,454,258Videos generated
111,062,766Avatars generated
18,780,119Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by more than 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.
Benefits

Go from English to Malayalam with ease

HeyGen makes the translation process easy to manage. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Malayalam voiceover while keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localise your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content stays accurate, polished, and natural for Malayalam-speaking viewers.

If you need support for more languages, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to grow your multilingual content library.

An easy way to translate English videos into Malayalam

Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Malayalam subtitles or narration with accuracy. HeyGen manages the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Malayalam, generates subtitles or narration, and matches everything to your video’s timing. This helps the final version feel smooth and easy to watch across different platforms.

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Malayalam voices and subtitles

HeyGen gives you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build a Malayalam narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can follow your translated content easily whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Who benefits from English to Malayalam translation

Content creators can publish Malayalam versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Malayalam-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localise onboarding content, training material, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without managing manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Malayalam-speaking teams efficiently.


AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

Upload your video

Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio results in a more accurate Malayalam translation.


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Step 1

Upload your source video

Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to use as the basis for translation and dubbing. This is crucial for getting the best AI translate results.

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Step 2

Select Malayalam

Choose English as your source language and Malayalam as your target language. Decide whether you want subtitles, a transcript, or full dubbing.


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Step 3

Generate translation

HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or a Malayalam narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalising.

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Step 4

Edit and export

Adjust timing, refine subtitles, switch Malayalam voices, or update your script. Export your Malayalam video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.


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What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses see real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while easily expanding your global reach.

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Easy

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently asked questions about English video to Malayalam

How do I translate an English video into Malayalam online?

You simply upload your English video, choose Malayalam as the target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles or a narration track. The system handles transcription, translation, timing, and previews so you can finalise an accurate, ready-to-publish version quickly.

Can I add Malayalam subtitles directly to my English video?

Yes. You can generate Malayalam subtitles, review them, adjust line breaks or pacing, and export in SRT or VTT. This workflow keeps your timing aligned and helps maintain clarity for viewers who prefer text-based translation rather than voiceover.

How accurate is HeyGen’s English-to-Malayalam translation?

Accuracy is strong when the original audio is clear and paced naturally. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Malayalam subtitles or voiceovers feel fluent and consistent. You can edit everything before exporting your final version.

Can I translate a YouTube video into Malayalam?

Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or a Malayalam voiceover. Timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing downloads, plug-ins, or extra editing steps.

Can I preview the translated Malayalam version before I export it?

Absolutely. You can review subtitles, adjust phrasing, modify timing, or switch Malayalam voices before exporting. This ensures your final version matches your original tone and delivers a natural viewing experience for Malayalam-speaking audiences.

Do I need software to translate English videos into Malayalam?

No software is required. Everything runs in your browser, allowing you to upload videos, generate subtitles or narration, edit timing, and export polished Malayalam content without installing anything. This keeps the workflow lightweight and easy to use.

How can I start translating English videos if I’m new to HeyGen?

You can get started straight away by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Malayalam as the target language. The streamlined workflow guides you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.

Are there creative tools I can use alongside Malayalam translation?

Yes. You can enhance localised videos with seasonal or thematic visuals, making translated content feel more engaging. For example, the Santa Video Maker offers fun, festive customisation options

Translate videos into 175+ languages

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