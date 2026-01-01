Trupeer x HeyGen

Most product video workflows fall over at one of two moments: when the recording looks too rough to use, or when a polished-but-voiceless walkthrough still feels cold and impersonal. Trupeer and HeyGen fix those two moments back to back.



Record your screen walkthrough in Trupeer's Chrome extension. Speak naturally and don't stress about mistakes. Trupeer cleans up the script, applies visual effects, and structures your content. Then connect HeyGen: select an avatar, choose a language, and Trupeer's processed video becomes an avatar-narrated, studio-quality product video ready to share, embed, or localise.