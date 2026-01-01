HeyGen + Tolstoy
Tolstoy is an interactive video platform that lets businesses create personalised, choose-your-own-path video experiences to boost engagement, conversions and customer interaction.
Use cases
See how businesses like yours use Tolstoy with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.
Interactive sales funnels
Use HeyGen’s AI avatars to guide viewers through personalised, interactive sales journeys in Tolstoy—qualifying leads, addressing objections, and routing them to the right product or rep based on their responses.
Customer onboarding and support
Create choose-your-own-path onboarding experiences with HeyGen videos delivering step-by-step instructions, so customers can get the help they need without being overwhelmed with irrelevant information.
Recruitment and candidate engagement
Build interactive video flows that feature HeyGen avatar intros and Q&A segments, helping candidates learn about roles, company culture, and next steps based on the choices they make during the experience.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.