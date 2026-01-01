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HeyGen
Integration partner

Repurpose.io + HeyGen

Repurpose.io is a content automation platform that helps creators and marketers automatically repurpose and distribute videos, podcasts, and live streams across multiple social media channels.

Use Repurpose.io with HeyGen
Integrate with the world's leading tools
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom

Use cases

See how businesses like yours use Repurpose.io with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Get started with Repurpose.io

Multi-platform content distribution

Automatically publish AI-generated videos from HeyGen to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn using Repurpose.io, ensuring a consistent brand presence across channels.

Repurposing video scripts into bite-sized content

Turn longer AI videos into short-form clips or highlights and use Repurpose.io to distribute them widely—ideal for repackaging webinars, interviews, or educational content into bite-sized, easy-to-share formats.

Automated social media video campaigns

Set up workflows where HeyGen videos are triggered by events or campaigns (like product launches or promotions), then automatically scheduled and distributed via Repurpose.io to maximise reach and engagement.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Get started free
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