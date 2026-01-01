Plainly + HeyGen
Plainly is a video automation platform that enables users to create personalised, data-driven videos at scale using customisable templates and dynamic content.
Use cases
See how businesses like yours use Plainly with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.
Mass personalised marketing videos
Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Plainly’s dynamic templates to generate hundreds or thousands of personalised video ads or email campaigns, tailored to each viewer’s name, location, or preferences.
Automated customer communication
Use customer data to produce automated welcome messages, renewal reminders, or product updates, featuring HeyGen’s realistic avatars and Plainly’s customisable video formats.
Scalable sales outreach
Equip sales teams with tools to send highly personalised video pitches or follow-ups at scale, using HeyGen for human-like delivery and Plainly for seamless data-driven customisation.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.