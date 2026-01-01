See how businesses like yours use MindStamp with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Interactive training and onboarding videos Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Mindstamp’s interactive features like quizzes, prompts and branching logic to create engaging, trackable training content that lifts learner retention.

Lead qualification and personalised sales videos Use HeyGen to generate personalised video pitches, then embed clickable CTAs, contact forms, or questions in Mindstamp to qualify leads and guide them through the sales funnel in real time.