MindStamp + HeyGen
Mindstamp is an interactive video platform that turns traditional videos into engaging, clickable experiences with questions, buttons, and personalised content.
Use cases
See how businesses like yours use MindStamp with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.
Interactive training and onboarding videos
Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Mindstamp’s interactive features like quizzes, prompts and branching logic to create engaging, trackable training content that lifts learner retention.
Lead qualification and personalised sales videos
Use HeyGen to generate personalised video pitches, then embed clickable CTAs, contact forms, or questions in Mindstamp to qualify leads and guide them through the sales funnel in real time.
Customer education and product demos
Turn standard product walkthroughs into interactive video experiences by pairing HeyGen’s human-like narration with Mindstamp’s hotspots, tooltips and decision points, helping users explore features at their own pace.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.