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HeyGen
Integration partner

MindStamp + HeyGen

Mindstamp is an interactive video platform that turns traditional videos into engaging, clickable experiences with questions, buttons, and personalised content.

Use MindStamp with HeyGen
Integrate with the world's leading tools
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom

Use cases

See how businesses like yours use MindStamp with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Get started with MindStamp

Interactive training and onboarding videos

Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Mindstamp’s interactive features like quizzes, prompts and branching logic to create engaging, trackable training content that lifts learner retention.

Lead qualification and personalised sales videos

Use HeyGen to generate personalised video pitches, then embed clickable CTAs, contact forms, or questions in Mindstamp to qualify leads and guide them through the sales funnel in real time.

Customer education and product demos

Turn standard product walkthroughs into interactive video experiences by pairing HeyGen’s human-like narration with Mindstamp’s hotspots, tooltips and decision points, helping users explore features at their own pace.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Get started for free
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