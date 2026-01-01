HeyGen x HubSpot
71% of buyers expect personalisation. "Hi {first_name}" doesn’t cut it anymore. HeyGen brings personalised, avatar-narrated video directly into your HubSpot workflows.
Video as a workflow, not an afterthought
Most teams treat video as a separate production process. You film something, someone edits it, someone uploads it, and then someone pastes the link into an email. By the time that happens, the moment has passed.
With HeyGen installed from the HubSpot Marketplace, video generation becomes a native workflow action. It’s the same as sending an email, updating a property, or assigning a task. When a contact hits your enrolment trigger, HeyGen generates a personalised avatar video using their CRM data, writes the link directly to their contact record, and your next workflow action can include that video in an email automatically. The whole loop is hands-free.
“Tip: Add a shareable link to the generated video to embed in emails, add to deal records, or use in sequences.”
Install HeyGen from the HubSpot Marketplace
Go to the HubSpot App Marketplace, search for HeyGen, and click Install. Grant permissions to manage and view your CRM data. Two custom contact properties are created automatically.
Connect your HeyGen account
During installation, enter your HeyGen API token from your dashboard under Settings → API. This links HeyGen to HubSpot and makes your avatars, templates and voices available inside workflows.
Add the HeyGen action to a workflow
In HubSpot Workflows, add the custom action Generate a HeyGen personalised video for a contact. Select a template, map HubSpot contact properties to script variables, and configure language and avatar settings.
Use the video link in your email
Add a second action to send a marketing email. Insert the heygen_video_gif property as an animated preview image linked to the heygen_video_url.
A personalised video for every stage
Video isn’t just for top-of-funnel awareness. With HeyGen triggered inside HubSpot workflows, you can automatically deliver the right video at every touchpoint.
Lead nurturing
Trigger a personalised product overview video the moment a new lead fills out a form, greeting them by name with a message that speaks to their industry and pain point before your sales team follows up.
Event follow-up
After a webinar or conference, enrol attendees in a workflow that generates a personalised thank-you video referencing the event they attended, what was discussed, and a clear next step.
Sales sequences
When a deal moves to a key stage, trigger a personalised follow-up video from the rep's avatar recapping the conversation, surfacing a relevant case study, and guiding the prospect towards a decision.
Customer onboarding
Deliver a tailored "Getting Started" video to every new customer using their name, company, and plan type to guide them through the key features most relevant to their use case.
Product adoption
Trigger adoption nudge videos when a customer hasn’t used a key feature, hits a usage milestone, or is approaching renewal, keeping them engaged and growing value throughout their lifecycle.
Global campaigns
Use contact language preferences or country data to generate and send videos in 175+ languages, delivering fully localised, avatar-narrated content to every market from a single workflow.
What marketing and sales teams create
HubSpot teams use HeyGen to add video to workflows they already run, making existing campaigns more personalised without adding production overhead.
Email campaigns with video
Replace the static email thumbnail with a HeyGen GIF preview that plays on hover, driving the proven 65% lift in click-through rates when video is included in marketing email.
ABM and targeted outreach
Enrol high-value accounts in a workflow that generates personalised exec-level videos referencing their company, industry, and specific pain points, making enterprise outreach feel bespoke.
Post-demo follow-up sequences
Trigger a personalised video recap after every demo, summarising what was covered, highlighting the most relevant use case, and guiding the prospect towards a signed contract.
Re-engagement campaigns
When a contact goes cold — no opens, no clicks, no deal activity — trigger a personalised video that cuts through the noise and reignites the conversation with a human touch.
Multilingual drip sequences
Use HubSpot's language preference property to automatically generate and send videos in the contact's native language. The same workflow, localised for every market.
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