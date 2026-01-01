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HeyGen
Integration partner

Canva x HeyGen

Your designs are already stunning. Now give them a voice. Add a lifelike AI avatar to any Canva design and create a finished, narrated video without leaving the canvas.

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Integrate with the world's leading tools
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

You design it, HeyGen adds the presenter

Static designs make people read. Video makes people watch. The HeyGen × Canva integration bridges the two. Your Canva visual becomes the slide, and HeyGen's AI avatar becomes the presenter narrating it.

Open the HeyGen AI Avatars app inside Canva, pick your avatar, add your script, and generate. The finished video is exported directly from Canva as an MP4. On-brand, on-voice, and ready to publish. No separate video tool. No reimporting assets. No starting over.

Tip: Import your design as the visual background in HeyGen's editor.

1

Find HeyGen in the Canva Apps marketplace

In any Canva design, open the Apps panel on the left sidebar. Search for HeyGen AI Avatars and click to open it. You can also find it at canva.com/apps and add it to your workspace from there.

2

Connect your HeyGen account

Click Connect when prompted. A sign-in window will appear. Log in with your HeyGen account to authorise the integration. Once linked, your custom avatars, voices, and credits are all available directly inside Canva.

3

Add your avatar and script

With HeyGen open in the Canva sidebar, choose an AI presenter from your account, type or paste your script, and select a voice and language. The avatar will be embedded in your design as an active video element.

4

Generate and export your video

When your design and script are ready, click Generate Video in the HeyGen panel. Once rendering is complete, click Share → Download in Canva's top bar and choose MP4 to download your finished video.

Use cases

What creative and marketing teams create

Design teams already work in Canva. This integration means they can now deliver video content at the same speed they deliver static assets, without having to learn a new tool.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated video

Social media video adverts

Design your social ad in Canva — sized perfectly for Instagram, TikTok, or LinkedIn — then add an avatar presenter and voice to turn it into a video ad ready to publish in minutes.

Play button icon representing starting an AI-generated video in HeyGen

Narrated presentations

Turn a Canva slide deck into a narrated video presentation. Each slide becomes a scene, your avatar walks the audience through the content, and the finished video exports as a single shareable MP4.

Play button icon to start the HeyGen AI-generated video

Product showcase videos

Build a product visual in Canva with your brand assets, then add a HeyGen avatar to narrate the key features, producing a polished product video without a studio, camera or editor.

Play video icon

Training and onboarding content

Design training slides in Canva, add an avatar narrator in HeyGen, and produce consistent, on-brand training videos at scale, maintaining your visual identity across every lesson.

Play icon for starting AI-generated video

Campaign launch videos

Bring your campaign creative to life. Take the Canva-designed launch assets your team has already approved and turn them into an avatar-led announcement video. Same visuals, now with a voice.