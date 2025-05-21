For Colenso, simply being able to test the enterprise licence before committing made all the difference. As Anna shares, “Our account manager, Cathal, was able to set us up with a trial, which made things so much easier. From our trial, we were confident that HeyGen Enterprise was going to do what we needed it to do before we made the big purchase.”

Plus, the ease and simplicity of the platform sealed the deal. “We’ve been able to work on grading and lighting in the right way to integrate HeyGen so it looks both cinematic and natural. Everyone’s been really impressed with the outputs,” says Hadleigh Sinclair, Creative Director at Colenso.

After landing on the right mix of technology, they used HeyGen’s studio avatar and instant avatar technology to create a highly flexible and easy-to-use digital clone of Liz — the new face of Skinny Mobile. In addition to HeyGen, they’ve built a powerful toolkit using Flux for wild backgrounds, Topaz for upscaling, Runway, plus a range of other tools housed in a Comfy UI to bring all the pieces together. This let them transform Liz into whatever they imagined — a Viking, football coach, astronaut, newscaster, you name it. Skinny loved it, audiences got it, and Liz’s call to “make it weirder” kept Colenso pushing the creative boundaries.

Creating the playbook for successful campaigns with AI

Colenso found themselves in the unusual position of having technology that worked too well. Hadleigh shares, “It's really hard to tell the difference between the AI version of Liz and the real Liz, unless you know what you're looking for. We actually ended up putting the HeyGen outputs back through Runway so that we could kind of get that overall AI aesthetic again and be more upfront about our use of AI.”

The outcome left both Skinny and Liz equally impressed. Skinny's team didn't just approve the campaign—they championed it, immediately recognising its breakthrough potential for the brand and unique use case for AI. Liz watched her digital self evolve into something beyond what she’d imagined, transforming from Skinny ambassador to cultural conversation starter.