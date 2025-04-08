Relying on an AI stack to scale your marketing efforts

Tomorrow.io’s marketing team operates with a broad scope and a lean structure, made up of just five members. To compete with larger organisations that have extensive marketing resources, Kelly Peters, Director of Marketing, leverages AI-driven strategies and tech stacks.

“We serve a lot of different business units. We need to stand out like any marketing team. But given our size, we also have to be especially scrappy,” said Peters. “That’s why we really leaned into and embraced AI instead of just reacting to it.”

The marketing team at Tomorrow.io relies heavily on video. It’s a critical part of their marketing strategy, from both an SEO and engagement perspective. However, traditional video production is time-intensive, requiring coordination with executives, videographers, and extensive post-production.

“We know that video is going to engage people more effectively and have a bigger impact from a brand perspective,” said Peters. “We see it as critical for the future of marketing.”

To take a more ABM-style approach, the team needed a way to scale personalised content at the account and individual level and maintain consistency across a growing range of outputs. That’s what led them to HeyGen.

Finding the right platform for its content engine

After using Synthesia, the team realised it wasn’t meeting their needs from an avatar quality standpoint. Tomorrow.io chose HeyGen for its lifelike AI avatars and the ability to create and send personalised videos of executives.

“One of the challenges we faced before using HeyGen was definitely time. It takes weeks to make a really nice, professional-looking ad or video. And we were looking to shorten that timeframe,” said Madison Sofield, AI Content Strategy and Video Creation at Tomorrow.io.

Now, HeyGen powers Tomorrow.io’s everyday content machine and seamlessly integrates into its content workflows. The team uses the platform to produce video content that can be repurposed into different formats, from product explainers and executive videos to social media posts and email campaigns.

“Most marketing teams plan their written content first and then create videos from it. We do the opposite: we plan for video content and turn that into written pieces,” said Ruth Favela, AI Marketing Manager. “We realised, why not just start with a video that can be turned into multiple pieces of content?”

For example, Tomorrow.io uses HeyGen to create AI avatars of executives, including its CMO, and produce personalised video content for high-value prospects. All the team has to do is meet with a stakeholder to define goals, use ChatGPT or Claude to write a script, put it into HeyGen to generate an avatar video, and export it for post-production—all with AI. The final videos are then integrated into distribution channels.

“When I watched my first HeyGen video, it felt really exciting but also really strange because I’d basically created a video of my boss. It felt like I was wielding so much power, but also really exciting because I immediately got to make something for our ads,” said Madison.

Beyond marketing, the HeyGen AI avatars found applications across departments, with potential use cases such as training modules or customer support videos. "Our marketing team has now become this beacon of leadership in the AI marketing space internally and externally," said Peters.

Turning AI video into high-impact marketing