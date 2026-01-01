Tamer Abdel is a lifelong technologist and entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience, and the founder and CEO of The AI Department, a done-for-you AI services company that helps businesses implement AI across marketing, operations, automation, and video.

While the company serves industries ranging from healthcare to legal and automotive, real estate has become one of its fastest-growing practices. Today, The AI Department works with brokerages and more than 100 real estate agents, helping them build stronger personal brands through consistent AI-powered video.

"We actually pair a human expert with the task and the outcome," Tamer said. "Rather than installing a stack of AI tools, you install one consolidated AI department."

That philosophy shapes everything they build, especially video.

Turning video into a repeatable process

According to Tamer, almost every client wants to talk about video first.

"I’d say about 90% of our clients, when they come in, the first thing they want to talk about is marketing," he said.

The problem isn’t a lack of ideas. It’s everything that happens before someone presses record.

"You've got it scheduled in your calendar for Thursday at 1pm, but then it becomes Thursday morning, and you're just looking at that one o'clock slot and shaking your head," Tamer said.

Even when professionals finally sit down to record, the pressure doesn’t go away.

"When you finally work up the courage to create that video, you end up doing it 10 or 15 times just to get that perfect take because of all the anxiety you've built up," he said.

For busy professionals already running successful businesses, recording videos becomes one more task that never makes it to the top of the list.

"Our pitch is simple," Tamer said. "You no longer need to spend the time or deal with the anxiety of recording. We do it all for you."

His team creates each client's avatar once, then handles scripting, production, editing and publishing. The impact has been especially visible in real estate.

"We have over 100 agents just in our small town who are working with us," Tamer said. "When the broker starts using it and everyone sees the content, they all want to follow."

Instead of posting once a week or once a month, agents now publish regularly.

"The person who was posting once a week or once a month is now able to post seven days a week," Tamer said.

Creating a brokerage workflow that scales

Instead of giving brokerages yet another marketing platform to learn, The AI Department built a complete content workflow around HeyGen.

Agents log in to a dashboard filled with content ideas covering topics such as market updates, first-home buyers, neighbourhood insights, and home ownership education.

They choose a topic, AI generates a personalised script in their own tone of voice, and HeyGen creates the first version of the video.

From there, the AI Department's editors review every video, carry out quality assurance, add supporting visuals and B-roll, and prepare the final version for publishing.

"We have a human expert who is the tastemaker behind every single video," Tamer said. "No video just gets generated and automatically gets published. They make the edits, and those edits are based on the outcome the client wants."

For years, Tamer described the workflow as an 80/20 model.

"The workflow does 80% of the work, and then the remaining 20% is done by the human expert."

As HeyGen has kept evolving, that balance has shifted.

"We're now finding ourselves leaning towards 90/10."

By keeping more of the production process in HeyGen, his team delivers polished videos faster while spending less time transferring projects between different editing tools.

Building trust instead of chasing views

For Tamer, success isn’t measured by views. It’s measured by trust.

"We don't typically optimise for views," he said. "We optimise for trust."

That philosophy shapes every piece of content his team creates. Instead of chasing trends, the AI Department helps real estate agents consistently publish market updates, educational videos, community insights and answers to common client questions, positioning them as trusted local experts.

"Trust is the currency before a transaction happens," Tamer said.

Since adopting HeyGen, the AI Department has produced more than 1,500 videos while serving over 100 active clients. Each client receives around 15 videos per month, which adds up to more than 100 videos published daily across its customer base.

The results go beyond consistency. Clients who once spent $3,000 to $5,000 per month on traditional video production can now create significantly more content at a fraction of the cost.

"With HeyGen, we're able to come in there at a fraction of the cost and create a lot more high-quality videos," Tamer said.

For him, though, the biggest win isn’t financial.

"The best part that any professional loves to hear is that they'll never have to record another video again," he said.

Instead of spending time filming, agents can focus on serving clients while consistently building their personal brand through video.