For Jim McDonner, standing out as a new real estate agent meant doing something different.

After retiring from the US Navy and starting a second career in real estate, Jim entered one of the country’s most competitive housing markets. Northwest Arkansas is home to Walmart, Tyson Foods, and J.B. Hunt, with roughly 40 new residents moving to the region every day. At the same time, more than 4,000 licensed agents compete for their business.

"I started looking at ways to build a network through AI," Jim said.

Rather than producing the same listing videos and market updates as everyone else, Jim focused on education. Every week, he answers the questions buyers and sellers ask most often, creating videos that explain the market instead of simply advertising homes.

After discovering HeyGen, Jim built a workflow that lets him consistently publish educational videos, reach relocation buyers before they arrive in Arkansas, and compete with agents who have spent decades building their businesses.

Replacing hours of editing with a repeatable workflow

Before HeyGen, creating a single video could take up most of the day. Jim researched topics, wrote scripts, collected B-roll, recorded narration, and manually pulled everything together in Canva.

"I’d spend hours editing each video," he said. "I don’t have that kind of time."

To improve quality, he hired a professional videographer to produce a series of 12 videos. While the results were good, the process remained expensive and time-consuming. Even then, he managed to publish only one or two videos each week and often skipped weeks altogether.​

"It wasn't very consistent," he said. "It's no wonder my channel didn't get any traction."

Jim knew that consistency would determine whether video became a real business driver, but he needed a workflow that fit into a busy real estate schedule.

Building an AI-powered content system

After completing an AI certification course, Jim started testing dozens of AI tools to build the right technology stack for his business. Today, his process is almost completely automated.

He uses Manus to research the latest market trends, ChatGPT to draft scripts, Gamma to build buyer and relocation guides, and HeyGen's Video Agent to produce polished videos using his brand assets.

Every Monday morning, he plans the week’s content, writes his scripts, generates five videos, schedules each one, and moves on with his week.

"I can spend three, four hours max on a Monday morning and create a whole week's worth of videos and schedule them in advance," Jim said.