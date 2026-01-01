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Setup checklist for general users
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Getting startedSet up your workspace (for Teams/Pro users)Invite members to your workspace (for Teams/Pro users)

Set up your workspace (for Teams/Pro users)

Welcome to HeyGen Academy.
The first step to getting started is setting up your workspace. This process allows you to create and customise your workspace so it’s ready for your team to collaborate effectively.

Access your workspace settings
From your HeyGen homepage, click the arrow next to your name in the bottom left corner.

Under Personal, you’ll see your individual account.
Under Workspace, you’ll see all HeyGen workspaces you’ve joined or been invited to.

When you first create your personal account, you’re usually on a free plan. Once you join your enterprise workspace, you’ll gain access to all enterprise features and security settings.

You’ll know you’re viewing the enterprise workspace when you see Enterprise in the bottom left corner.

Create and configure a new workspace
To create a new workspace, open the bottom-left menu and go to Settings.

In your workspace settings, you can:

  • Enter your workspace name
  • Upload a logo
  • Add a short description
  • Set who can join the workspace
  • Control who can invite new members

You can also enable AI-Assisted Watermarking to apply a watermark to all videos created in the workspace.

Choose who can join your workspace
You have three options for controlling access to your workspace:

  • Anyone with your company email domain can join automatically
    This option is ideal for large teams or plans with unlimited seats. Anyone using your company email domain can sign up, bypass the paywall, complete onboarding, and join the workspace automatically without needing approval.
  • Anyone with your company email domain must request to join
    This option is recommended if you have limited seats or want more control over who joins. Users with your domain can request access, which you can approve or deny.
  • Only manually invited members can join
    This option provides the highest level of control and privacy. The workspace is only discoverable by users you invite directly.

Once you’ve completed these steps, your workspace is fully set up.
You’ve named your workspace, added your logo, and customised the settings to reflect your brand.

Your workspace is now ready, and you can start inviting team members whenever you’re ready to collaborate.

Set Up Your Workspace for Teams/Pro | HeyGen Academy