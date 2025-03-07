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Make every greeting and intro personalized with AI video

AI personalized videos add a unique touch to your messaging. Whether you’re celebrating special occasions, introducing yourself to an audience, or thanking clients, HeyGen empowers individuals and businesses to create professional, customized AI greeting videos with ease. No complex video production required.

Make every greeting and intro personalized with AI video
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Benefits and value

Send personalized greetings and messages that truly make an impact

Generate stunning personalized greeting videos in seconds

Traditional personalized videos involve filming, editing, and multiple takes, often demanding time and effort. By leveraging AI personalized videos, HeyGen streamlines creation for individuals, content creators, and businesses, helping you produce high-quality, impactful greetings at scale.

write out a personal greeting using ai video

Deliver warmth and emotion through AI-powered visuals

Use realistic AI avatars to deliver heartfelt, engaging messages in a professional or friendly manner. Incorporate dynamic visuals, music, and on-screen text to personalize AI birthday greetings, introductions, and thank-you messages.

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Translate personalized messages into any language

With HeyGen’s AI personalized videos, you can modify scripts and translate greetings into multiple languages. Easily adapt your message for international audiences. No reshoots or complex editing required.

translate personal greeting into any language

How to create personal greeting videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start crafting engaging AI-generated personalized messages and introductions in just minutes.

  1. Find the perfect video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars, and backgrounds
  1. Customize your AI video
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video

FAQ

What is HeyGen, and how can it be used to create AI personalized videos?

HeyGen is an AI-driven platform that empowers individuals and businesses to create AI-personalized videos for personal greetings, introductions, thank-you messages, or any special occasion.

How does HeyGen improve personal video production compared with traditional methods?

HeyGen removes the hassle of filming and editing, delivering professional results through AI avatars—perfect for scaling your AI personalized videos without in-house production.

Can I customize AI avatars to match my personal or business brand?

Absolutely! HeyGen’s Avatar customization ensures your AI personalized videos reflect your personal or corporate style.

Can HeyGen be used for multilingual personal messages?

Yes. Translate your scripts and generate multilingual AI videos to connect with international audiences effortlessly.

How do I update a personal greeting video for different recipients?

Simply log in, edit your script or visuals, and regenerate. No need for new footage—save time with just a few clicks.

Can HeyGen personal greeting videos be used on different platforms?

Yes, you can embed or share these videos on social media, email campaigns, internal portals, and more.

How quickly can I create a personal greeting video with HeyGen?

You can create professional results within hours, even faster depending on your project’s complexity and preferences.

Do I need video production skills to use HeyGen for personal video messages?

Not at all. Anyone can use HeyGen’s intuitive interface to create polished and effective AI videos.

What types of personal greeting content benefit the most from HeyGen?

Birthday messages, intros, onboarding, welcome videos, and client thank-you’s all work especially well when delivered through AI.

How do I get started with HeyGen for personal greeting videos?

Sign up for HeyGen, try out the AI video tools, and start crafting impactful, high-quality personalized video messages for any use case.

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