Turn newsletters and community updates into engaging videos

People don’t always read long emails, but they do watch videos. Whether you’re sharing company updates, industry insights, or content roundups, HeyGen makes it easy to turn static newsletters into engaging videos that keep your audience informed and interested.
Crafting a traditional newsletter can be time-consuming. Producing a video newsletter doesn’t have to be. HeyGen helps you create videos from scratch. Simply add a script and convert your written content into professional videos featuring AI-powered avatars. No filming or editing required.
Text-based updates and long emails often go unnoticed, but video grabs attention. With HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature, you can transform plain text-based documents into visually engaging video updates, helping your audience stay informed and entertained.
Whether you’re speaking to global enterprises, niche communities, or your social media followers, HeyGen helps you tailor video updates for different audiences. You can localize instantly in multiple languages, ensuring you connect with more people, more effectively.
How to create newsletters and community updates with HeyGen
Start creating professional-quality video newsletters and community updates in minutes—no video production team or editing experience required.
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that helps businesses produce engaging, scalable corporate video training without the need for a production team. It allows you to create compliance training, leadership development, software tutorials, and DEI programmes quickly and efficiently.
Traditional newsletters and company updates often get overlooked or ignored, while video content is proven to capture attention and increase engagement. HeyGen makes it easy to turn static emails into dynamic videos that audiences are more likely to watch, remember, and act on.
HeyGen is ideal for creating a variety of newsletter and community update videos, including:
With HeyGen, you can create a fully produced, high-quality video newsletter in minutes. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customize your visuals—without the need for filming, voice-overs, or post-production.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize videos with your brand’s colours, fonts, logos, and visuals, ensuring every update aligns with your company’s identity and messaging.
Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to tailor video content for different regions, teams, or audience segments. You can quickly adjust messaging, swap out visuals, and create multiple versions of the same update to ensure relevance.
HeyGen videos can be exported in multiple formats and shared via:
Yes. HeyGen’s AI translation and lip-sync features help you reach a global audience with minimal extra effort.
HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive filming, editing, and voiceover work, enabling businesses and creators to produce professional-quality video updates at a fraction of the cost and time.
Updating video content with HeyGen is simple—just edit the script, update visuals, and regenerate the video in minutes. No reshoots, no complex edits, just fresh updates whenever you need them.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.