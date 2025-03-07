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Produce stories at breaking news speed with modern workflows

Traditional production for news reports and weather forecasts is time-consuming and resource-intensive. With HeyGen, you can generate high-quality, professional news videos quickly, ensuring you achieve high output and speed while maintaining a high bar for quality and accuracy.

Produce stories at breaking news speed with modern workflows
G24.81,000+ reviews
Benefits and value

Free up journalists for higher-value work and reporting

Deliver relevant content to any audience, at any time

Speed is essential in journalism. HeyGen’s AI news video generator enables media outlets, independent journalists, weather channels, and content creators to produce polished news videos instantly. Convert written news into engaging video reports featuring AI avatars, dynamic visuals, and clear narration.

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Enable 24/7 news production with lifelike AI avatars

Enhance storytelling with AI-powered avatars that deliver reports in a professional and tone, including digital avatars of your beloved TV anchors. Use motion graphics, captions, and on-screen visuals to make complex news digestible and engaging for diverse audiences.

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Increase reach and engagement with localized news

Effortlessly update scripts, switch visuals, and instantly localize any of your existing videos for multi-channel distribution with HeyGen’s AI news video generator. Cover global news by generating videos in multiple languages without costly voiceovers, reshoots, or extensive editing.

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Discover how news organizations scale content

STUDIO 47 creates content 80% faster to rewrite the playbook for journalism

STUDIO 47 creates content 80% faster to rewrite the playbook for journalism

Discover how STUDIO 47 uses HeyGen to enable 24/7 content production, expand multi-lingual offerings, and reduce production costs by 60% to scale its news output.

The Weather Network delivers hyper-localized forecasts with AI avatars

The Weather Network delivers hyper-localized forecasts with AI avatars

Discover how The Weather Network uses HeyGen to create AI-assisted avatars to deliver hyper-local forecasts and prepare communities to respond to weather-related events.

"HeyGen has fundamentally changed how STUDIO 47 produces breaking news. By integrating AI avatars into our newsroom, we’ve redefined regional journalism, making it scalable, cost-efficient, and ready for the future."

Sascha Devigne

Editor-in-Chief at STUDIO 47

Sascha Devigne

How to create news stories with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start crafting engaging AI video-generated news in just minutes.

  1. Find the perfect video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars, and backgrounds
  1. Customize your AI video
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video

FAQ

What is HeyGen, and how can it be used to create news content?

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that allows you to create high-quality news stories quickly and efficiently. It helps news outlets and creators turn written reports into engaging video content without traditional video production constraints.

How does HeyGen improve news production compared with traditional methods?

HeyGen eliminates the need for on-camera reporters, expensive production teams, and lengthy editing processes. With AI avatars, you can deliver news stories instantly, speeding up every stage of content creation.

Can I customize AI avatars for news delivery?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers a range of AI avatars that you can customize to match your news brand’s style. Adjust their appearance, voice, and script to align with your editorial standards.

Can HeyGen be used to create multilingual news content?

Yes. HeyGen supports multiple languages, making it simple to create localised news videos and expand your reach to diverse global audiences.

How do I update a news story when new details emerge?

With HeyGen, updating a news video is simple. Modify the script, swap visuals, and generate an updated version in minutes—no need for reshoots or complex editing.

Can HeyGen news videos be shared on different platforms?

Yes. HeyGen videos are optimized for websites, social media, email newsletters, and broadcast platforms, ensuring maximum reach and engagement.

How quickly can I create a news story with HeyGen?

Depending on your script and visuals, you can create a full news video in just minutes or hours using HeyGen’s AI news video generator.

Do I need any video production skills to use HeyGen for news?

Not at all. HeyGen is designed for journalists, news organisations, and content creators with or without technical expertise. Its intuitive interface makes news video creation seamless and efficient.

What types of news content benefit the most from HeyGen?

HeyGen suits breaking news, explainer journalism, financial summaries, political updates, sports coverage, and more—any scenario that demands rapid, engaging video storytelling.

How do I get started with HeyGen for news videos?

Sign up for HeyGen, browse its AI news video generator tools, and start transforming written news into broadcast-ready video content right away.

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