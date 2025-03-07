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Send event marketing invites, recaps, and follow-ups with ease

Make every event marketing touchpoint count with HeyGen’s AI video solution. It helps you drive turnout, connect with attendees, and extend the value of your events using personalized features.

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Solve the biggest event marketing challenges with AI video

Create Quality Event Marketing Promos in Minutes

With HeyGen, crafting quality event marketing promos is as easy as writing a script. Choose from a wide array of ready-made templates to streamline the process, whether it's a conference, webinar, or meetup. You can swiftly produce custom marketing videos in over 170 locales and dialects, primed to share in no time.


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Personalize Invites and Follow-Ups with AI Speaker-Led Videos

HeyGen makes it seamless to send personalized videos featuring the event speakers, or their lifelike digital avatars, to attendees. Thank registrants, share event details, and give a sneak peek to build excitement with personalized video message features. This approach enhances the experience by integrating personalized content in digital marketing, creating a memorable engagement that energizes people about your event, especially through personalized interactive video opportunities.


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Maximize Marketing Impact with Post-Event Video Recaps

Leverage attendee data effectively. Use HeyGen to promptly create personalized event summaries, key highlights, and follow-ups that keep your audience engaged and stimulate conversions long after the event concludes, using personalized video email marketing.

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"We ran tests with other personalized video platforms, and HeyGen came out on top for quality. We were transparent with their team from the beginning because of the high-risk, high-reward environment of trying this for the first time, and the risk was worth it."

Kelly Peters

VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io

Kelly Peters

How to create event marketing videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen’s promo video maker

Initiate HeyGen’s promo video maker to start crafting videos to promote, invite, or recap your event with custom video features—no camera or editing skills needed.

  1. Choose a template
  1. Add digital Avatars for featured speakers (optional)
  1. Add talk tracks, backgrounds, and visuals
  1. Import your contacts
  1. Generate videos

FAQ

How does HeyGen help boost event attendance?

HeyGen drives higher attendance by helping you create engaging, personalized video promos and invites that grab attention. Stand out in crowded inboxes and digital channels with professional-quality videos tailored to your audience, encouraging more registrations and boosting turnout.

Can I personalize invites and follow-ups with HeyGen?

Yes! HeyGen makes it easy to send personalized video invites and follow-ups. Create custom messages featuring event speakers or their digital avatars to thank attendees, share sneak peeks, or highlight session details. Personalized outreach builds excitement and keeps your audience engaged.

How quickly can I create an event promo video with HeyGen?

You can create stunning event promo videos in just minutes using our promo video maker. Simply type your script, pick from HeyGen’s ready-to-use templates, and customize as needed. There’s no need for design or editing experience, making the process fast and stress-free.

Does HeyGen support post-event follow-ups?

Absolutely! HeyGen helps you deliver personalized post-event videos, including recaps, key takeaways, and thank-you messages. Tailour your follow-ups to different attendee segments to keep your audience engaged and drive conversions long after the event.

What types of events work best with HeyGen?

HeyGen is perfect for promoting and personalizing conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, and more. From pre-event promotions to post-event summaries, HeyGen makes your marketing impactful at every stage.

Can I localize videos for international audiences?

Yes! HeyGen supports over 170 locales and dialects, allowing you to localize event videos for global audiences. Whether it’s invites, promos, or follow-ups, your message will resonate across languages and cultures.

How does HeyGen save time and lower event marketing costs?

HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive video production and large creative teams. With AI-driven tools and templates, you can quickly create high-quality videos without breaking the bank, allowing you to focus your resources on maximizing event success.

Does HeyGen integrate with my existing marketing tools?

Yes, HeyGen integrates seamlessly with email platforms, social media tools, and event management systems. Easily incorporate your videos into campaigns to streamline your event marketing workflow.

How is HeyGen different from traditional event marketing solutions?

HeyGen stands out by making personalized video marketing simple and accessible. Instead of relying on generic materials, you can create videos that are tailored to specific segments, include speaker avatars, and offer engaging content that sets your event apart.

How do I start using HeyGen for event marketing?

Getting started is easy. Sign up for HeyGen, browse the templates designed for events, and start creating personalized videos to promote your next conference, webinar, or meetup. With HeyGen, you’ll deliver more engaging campaigns that drive real results.

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