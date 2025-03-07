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Simplify AI education with engaging, easy-to-follow AI tutorials

AI tutorials play a crucial role in embracing AI technology, yet mastering the use of AI tools can be tricky. Whether it’s explaining key AI concepts, showcasing workflows, or delivering comprehensive AI tutorials, HeyGen empowers educators, tech enthusiasts, and content creators to produce high-quality AI videos swiftly with the help of an AI video generator.

Simplify AI education with engaging, easy-to-follow AI tutorials
G24.81,000+ reviews
Benefits and value

Enhance AI adoption with clear, engaging AI tutorials and training.

Generate AI videos for your AI tutorials to maximize impact

There’s no better way to illustrate AI knowledge than with a well-structured AI tutorial video. HeyGen automates the crafting of AI videos, allowing developers, educators, and content creators to generate impactful AI tutorials efficiently and at scale using the AI video maker technology.

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Enhance AI learning with AI-generated avatars

Deliver an AI tutorial in a professional and engaging manner using lifelike AI-generated avatars. Combine animations, screen recordings, and vivid visuals to break down intricate AI concepts, workflows, and tools effectively.

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Effortlessly scale and translate AI tutorial content

With HeyGen’s AI-driven platform, adapting and updating AI tutorials becomes seamless. Modify scripts and utilize the video translator innovations in AI to convert videos into over 170 languages and dialects. This capability ensures that you provide up-to-date AI education for audiences worldwide without the need for costly reshoots or complicated editing processes.

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Explore how teams successfully scale AI tutorials.

AI Smart Ventures trains over 10,000 with AI-generated videos

AI Smart Ventures trains over 10,000 with AI-generated videos

Discover how AI Smart Ventures utilizes HeyGen to create scalable, multilingual video content, training thousands in AI tools more efficiently and effectively than ever.

“We do applied AI training on how to use AI broadly across the company, and then we do advanced training on specific tools. We teach it to all of our cohorts within our AI Smart Insiders training on how to use HeyGen.”

Nicole Donnelly

AI adoption specialist and founder of AI Smart Ventures

Nicole Donnelly

How to create AI tutorial videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Start by logging in to HeyGen to begin creating AI-generated tutorial videos within minutes. It transforms complex AI concepts into simple, engaging educational content.

  1. Find the perfect video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars, and backgrounds
  1. Customize your AI video
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video

FAQ

What is HeyGen, and how can it be used to create AI tutorial videos?

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that helps educators, developers, and content creators produce professional AI tutorial videos. It simplifies the creation of explainer videos, tool demonstrations, and AI-powered workflows.

How does HeyGen improve AI tutorial video production compared with traditional methods?

HeyGen eliminates the need for on-camera presenters, expensive production crews, and lengthy editing processes. AI avatars deliver AI concepts in a clear, structured, and engaging way, making tutorials more accessible and scalable.

Can I customize AI avatars to match my brand or teaching style?

Yes! HeyGen allows for avatar customization to align with your brand identity, ensuring a professional and personalized experience for your audience.

Can HeyGen be used for multilingual AI how-to videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports multiple languages, making it easy to create AI education videos for audiences around the world.

How do I update AI tutorial videos when tools or techniques change?

With HeyGen, updating videos is fast and simple. Modify the script, adjust visuals, and generate a new version in minutes—no need for costly reshoots.

Can HeyGen AI tutorial videos be used on different platforms?

Yes, HeyGen videos can be optimized for YouTube, online courses, developer documentation, social media, and tech blogs to reach a broad audience.

How quickly can I create an AI tutorial video using HeyGen?

HeyGen enables creators to produce professional AI tutorial videos in just a few hours, depending on content complexity and customization needs.

Do I need video production skills to use HeyGen for AI tutorials?

Not at all. HeyGen’s intuitive platform is designed for developers, tech educators, and content creators without requiring technical video production expertise.

What types of AI tutorial content benefit the most from HeyGen?

HeyGen is ideal for AI tool walkthroughs, explainer videos on AI concepts, AI-powered workflow guides, and automation tutorials.

How do I get started with HeyGen for AI tutorial videos?

Sign up for HeyGen, explore its AI-powered video tools, and start creating informative, engaging AI tutorial content today.

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