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Turn interactive AI avatars into your most efficient sales representatives

Speed matters in sales, but your team can’t be everywhere at once. HeyGen’s interactive AI avatars serve as virtual AI sales avatars that answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7. They help deliver a more engaging and personalized buying experience on your website and Zoom calls, significantly increasing conversions.

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Benefits and value

Speed up your sales pipeline and guide customers along the right path

Personalize sales outreach at scale without adding more headcount

Every prospect desires a fast, relevant response. HeyGen’s interactive avatars, functioning as AI sales avatars, deliver personalized experiences at scale. They adjust to various buyer questions and guide customers through the sales funnel—without needing more SDRs.

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Engage and qualify leads 24/7 to capture every opportunity

Timing is everything in sales, but most sales teams can’t respond immediately. HeyGen’s AI sales avatars utilize interactive avatars to act like your sales assistants. They provide instant, consistent, and personalized responses to prospect questions at any hour.

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Free up your team for high-value deals

Your sales team should focus on closing deals, not answering repetitive questions. HeyGen’s AI sales avatars tackle upfront engagement and qualification on your website. This allows your sales reps to spend more time with qualified prospects who are ready to purchase.

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Discover how sales teams effectively use AI sales Avatars

Pyne uses HeyGen to revolutionize in-product onboarding

Pyne uses HeyGen to revolutionize in-product onboarding

By integrating HeyGen’s API, Pyne builds interactive demo agents that scale onboarding, personalize user journeys, and boost engagement by 10 times.

How to

create powerful AI sales avatars with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Open HeyGen and log in to start setting up your interactive avatar to engage prospects, answer questions, and qualify leads—24/7, no human sales team required.

  1. Select an avatar and build its knowledge base.
  1. Customize your avatar’s voice and identity.
  1. Test and refine responses
  1. Deploy your avatar where it matters most.
  1. Start engaging prospects.

FAQ

What is an AI sales avatar?

AI sales avatars are virtual assistants that enhance sales by answering questions, qualifying leads, and booking meetings around the clock. Sign up for free today and explore how they can transform your sales process.

How do HeyGen’s interactive avatars qualify leads?

HeyGen’s interactive avatars guide prospects through the sales funnel with personalized interactions, ensuring lead qualification at scale. Learn more and start qualifying leads efficiently today.

Can I use an interactive avatar to replace my SDR team?

Yes, you can use HeyGen's AI avatars to handle lead qualification, allowing your SDR team to focus on closing sales-ready prospects. Consider creating a free account to see how they fit your needs.

How can I deploy an interactive avatar on my website?

Deploy your interactive avatar on your website by integrating HeyGen’s solution for real-time engagement with visitors. Try it free and experience seamless integration.

Can HeyGen’s interactive avatars be used in live sales calls?

Yes, you can use HeyGen's avatars in Zoom calls to answer FAQs and keep prospects engaged without a live representative. Experience live interaction by signing up for free.

How do interactive avatars integrate with existing sales tools?

HeyGen's avatars integrate seamlessly with existing sales tools to enhance your workflow without disrupting operations. Start a free trial to explore integrations today.

Can interactive avatars communicate in multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen's interactive avatars can communicate in multiple languages, serving a global audience. Start for free and connect with people around the world.

How quickly can I set up an interactive avatar?

Setting up an interactive avatar with HeyGen is quick, allowing you to start engaging prospects almost immediately. Create a free account and streamline your setup process.

What industries can benefit from using interactive Avatars?

Industries across sales, marketing, education, and more can benefit from HeyGen's interactive avatars for stronger engagement and greater efficiency. Try a free trial to see how it fits your industry needs.

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