How to use Faceswap

Step 1: Open Face Swap
Open Apps, scroll down to All Apps, and select Face Swap.
Step 2: Choose your source image
Select the source image you want to modify.
Step 3: Upload the target face
Upload a clear, front-facing photo of the face you want to apply. Make sure the photo is:
Step 4: Process the swap
Click Process. You’ll see a preview of the transformation.
Step 5: Review the result
If you’re happy with the result, save it to your avatar. If not, please go back and change either image before processing again.
Step 6: Name and save your avatar
Give your avatar a name, then click Save Avatar to finalize your customized avatar.
Step 7: Use your avatar
You can now use this avatar in your AI Studio projects or other HeyGen apps.