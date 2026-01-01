Home Academy Avatars How to use Faceswap

How to use Faceswap

Step 1: Open Face Swap

Open Apps, scroll down to All Apps, and select Face Swap.

Step 2: Choose your source image

Select the source image you want to modify.

Step 3: Upload the target face

Upload a clear, front-facing photo of the face you want to apply. Make sure the photo is:

well lit

unobstructed

Step 4: Process the swap

Click Process. You’ll see a preview of the transformation.

Step 5: Review the result

If you’re happy with the result, save it to your avatar. If not, please go back and change either image before processing again.

Step 6: Name and save your avatar

Give your avatar a name, then click Save Avatar to finalize your customized avatar.

Step 7: Use your avatar

You can now use this avatar in your AI Studio projects or other HeyGen apps.