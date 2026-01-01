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HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Clay

Clay knows everything about your prospect. HeyGen turns that intelligence into a personalised video. Together, they replace generic cold outreach with something prospects actually respond to.

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Asana
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Canva
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Claude (Anthropic)
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Google Drive
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Notion
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OpenClaw
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Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Discord
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Telegram
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

Data-powered personalised video, at scale

The old outreach playbook — build a list, write a template, blast it out — is broken. Buyers can spot something generic from a mile away. The HeyGen × Clay integration fixes this at the root.

Clay enriches every prospect with the context that makes personalisation real: their company's recent funding, the tech stack they use, the role they just posted for, the pain point most relevant to their industry. HeyGen uses that data to generate a unique avatar video for each prospect with their name spoken aloud, their company referenced by context, and a message that lands because it's actually about them. Every video feels like it was recorded just for them. None of them were.

Any field Clay surfaces can become a variable in your HeyGen script.

1

Build and enrich your prospect table in Clay

Import your leads or build a list using Clay's ICP filters and 150+ data sources. Run waterfall enrichment to pull funding signals, tech stacks, and hiring intent.

2

Add HeyGen as an enrichment action

In your Clay table, click Add enrichment and search for HeyGen. Connect your account using your API key. Choose between Create Avatar Video or Generate Video from Template.

3

Build your personalised script template

Create a script text field in your table. Use Clay's enriched columns as dynamic variables — referencing first name, company news, funding round, or any other field.

4

Run, collect links, and deploy for outreach

Run the HeyGen enrichment across your table. Video links are written back automatically. Export those links into your email sequences, CRM, or outreach platform.

Workflow

From list to delivered video

Clay handles the data intelligence. HeyGen handles the video production. You configure the workflow once and it runs for every prospect.

Clay

Build your list

Import leads or build from scratch using ICP filters across 150+ sources.

Clay

Enrich with signals

Waterfall enrichment pulls funding data, tech stack, and intent signals.

Clay

Write the script

Use enriched fields to generate a personalised video script template.

HeyGen

Generate video

HeyGen renders a unique avatar video for each row using the script and your avatar.

HeyGen

Send the link

A shareable video link is written back to your Clay table, ready for outreach.

Use cases

What GTM teams create

From cold outbound that books more meetings to ABM campaigns that win enterprise clients.

Personalised cold outreach

Personalised cold outreach

Swap out the generic cold email for a 30-second video that calls out the prospect's recent funding, hiring activity, or tech stack.

Play button icon to start AI-generated video

ABM campaigns at scale

Build a target account list, enrich it with firmographic signals, and generate tailored HeyGen videos for each decision-maker.

Play button icon to start an AI-generated video

Event and webinar follow-ups

After a prospect attends an event, trigger outreach with a personalised thank-you video using Clay's event attendance data.

Close panel

Post-demo re-engagement

Enrich stalled deals with fresh intent signals, then send a personalised HeyGen video recapping the demo and highlighting a relevant case study.

Play button icon for starting an AI-generated HeyGen video

Multilingual global reach

Use Clay to segment by region and language, then have HeyGen generate and translate personalised videos into 175+ languages.

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