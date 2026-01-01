ChatGPT x HeyGen

Every time someone finishes a script, a research thread, or a rough idea in ChatGPT, there's been a gap. A moment where you'd think: "I'd rather watch this than read it" and then have to open a different tool, rebuild context, and start again.



HeyGen's native ChatGPT app closes that gap completely. Type /heygen in any conversation and describe what you need. Video Agent takes the context of your thread, builds a production plan, and generates a finished video complete with avatars, motion graphics, b-roll, and narration right inside the chat. Refine it conversationally until it's exactly right. No exports. No new tabs.