Companies in the B2B SaaS space struggle to activate users and convert trials without manual product support. Existing approaches are too expensive because of headcount, too passive like chatbots, or too static like product videos. Frustrated by this, CEO and founder Roman Geugelin wanted to create a solution that could match the effectiveness of a personal demo but in an automated way. That’s why he created Pyne, the first in-product digital demo platform.

Pyne enables SaaS companies to achieve significantly higher engagement with their product education, leading to unprecedented boosts in activation, time to value, and self-serve revenues. To do this, Pyne uses HeyGen’s API to create AI-generated demo agents that guide users through products and let them choose their onboarding journey.

“Current ways to engage users in SaaS products don’t work. Whatever you’re doing, whether it’s classic in-product tours or educational videos, people click away and don’t finish them,” said Roman. “With the help of HeyGen, the demos our customers build have a 10x higher completion rate than comparable onboarding tools.”

Creating the most human path to digital product adoption

Pyne’s customers typically use a product-led growth (PLG) motion to land or expand their customers. “Scaling customer handholding without scaling costs is especially important for companies with high growth ambitions and complex products where users need to understand the story behind the product and how to use it. Our customers train the Pyne avatars with the most used sales and CS playbooks to achieve exactly that,” said Roman.

“Traditional product demos and onboarding use written guides, but years of experience with these tools show they fail to engage people. We know through behavioural models that humans pay more attention when listening to other humans,” said Roman. “We believe good onboarding and user activation happens with a human touch. That’s how you create bonding and loyalty with your users and customers.”

One problem is that a lot of product education happens outside the product. Pyne brings this education into the product with video. The challenge is that it takes a long time to update video content.

“Recording product videos one by one takes far too much effort. We know it works well and boosts conversions, but producing and updating videos when things change is a big lift, especially if you want to stay agile with the content,” said Roman.

With Pyne, users can explore a product as if the best product expert were right there with them. It lets companies simplify complex product experiences, onboard each user with a personal touch, and scale onboarding and activation processes. But to genuinely deliver a human touch, Pyne needed the most lifelike avatars possible.

Choosing an AI video platform with an API

When looking for an avatar solution for its AI-generated demo agent feature, Pyne explored Synthesia and other companies. Roman tested which avatars worked the best and excluded ones that didn’t have an API.

“We want our customers to be able to update their demos instantly through our platform. To do that, it needs to be a seamless experience, so we needed to provide them with an API,” said Roman. “The value of the API is that it ensures there is as little friction as possible between enabling the use case that the customer wants—which is to experiment with the onboarding and activation flows—and our platform. That’s why we chose HeyGen.”

HeyGen’s API seamlessly integrates avatar videos, interactive avatars, and localisation into any digital experience. Pyne utilises it for product features that let users adjust scripts to update demos in seconds, translate flows into different languages, and upload avatars once for all future videos. No reshoots or production teams are needed.

Pyne also chose HeyGen because it has the highest-quality, lifelike avatars on the market and was simply the easiest to use.

“Our customers start using the product, see the AI avatars and say, ‘Wow, this is so different, and I love watching it,’” said Roman. “The end user now pays more attention and can quickly take in more information.”

Engaging users across the customer lifecycle

With Pyne’s HeyGen-powered platform, companies can drive adoption, conversion and engagement across their user base, including:

Onboarding faster and seeing value 4x sooner

Increasing engagement by 10x compared to traditional product tours

Improving conversion by up to 2.3x

Retaining users 3x longer